LEIGH'S LIST: 'I’m struggling to pick a Vitamin C serum. Help!'

Welcome to Leigh's List. A weekly column, a bit like an agony aunt, but for your shopping woes. A self-confessed shopping addict, Leigh Campbell enjoys nothing more than hunting down the *thing* you've been searching for but haven't been able to find.

Ava asked:

Hi Leigh! I love your new column.

Is it okay if I ask a non-fashion question? I listen to You Beauty every day; I promise! But I'm still overwhelmed and confused about picking a Vitamin C serum.

It sounds like there are so many good ones, and every time I go to the shops I leave empty-handed because I can't choose.

Can you pop all your favourites into your list? Thank you!

Watch: Leigh talks about SPF and a flaky skin dilemma on 5 Minutes with Leigh. Post continues after video.

Leigh answered:

I totally get it. I host You Beauty and even get overwhelmed by the choice! The good news is, with more brands launching every week than ever before, there are so many options for every budget.

A quick reminder of why a Vitamin C serum is a good thing to have in your routine, then we will get into the options.

Vitamin C is a powerful and well-studied antioxidant. Antioxidants are the good guys, and they fight free radicals, which are the bad guys.

Those bad guys are environmental stressors, like pollution, smoking and drinking, sugar and junk food (my favourite food group), and UV exposure. That’s why applying Vitamin C before your morning SPF helps ‘supercharge’ your defence against the sun – even if it’s just incidental exposure.

Vitamin C as a topical active ingredient will do a few things to your face. It’ll aid in preventing future sun damage, while it works to improve the appearance of sunspots, post-acne marks and fine lines. The result is brighter skin with more even tone. It’s a gold-standard ingredient for good reason.

Okay, let's pick a product for you!

Image: Myer.

This cult-status serum has an exorbitant price tag, and yet many still swear it’s the best. I just forked out for a new bottle, so I tend to agree. With a water-oil-like consistency and a signature pale orange tone, it immediately gives glow, and over time makes skin tone more radiant and even.

Image: Priceline.

Said to be a dupe for the above, this serum has a slightly thicker, more traditional serum-like consistency and is a semi-opaque white. Over time it will brighten, even tone and help to reduce fine lines.

Image: Myer.

A great mid-price point option, this serum has a super light oil-like texture in a clear formula, and in addition to Vitamin C, licorice extract works to soothe while grapeseed oil helps to hydrate.

Image: Myer.

A fantastic Savey, the eye-cream version of this has been pretty much sold out Australia-wide since it launched. Lightweight, affordable and definitely does the job. What's not to love?

Image: Myer.

Another total bargain, as expected from the brand that totally re-invented the serum category. Ascorbyl Glucoside is a water-soluble derivative of Vitamin C, and might be an option for you if you have sensitive skin.

Image: Adore Beauty.

Another personal favourite, this one has a similar texture to the Skinceuticals option. As well as L-Ascorbic Acid there's also Australian Kakadu Plum Extract, Finger Lime Extract and Lemon Myrtle Water in the formula to provide additional Vitamin C.

Image: Adore Beauty.

Beauty writer, Erin, swears by this one and she’s a sensitive girl in the skin department. It has a slightly thicker texture than traditional serums and is housed in a nifty small metal tube (AKA it won't break if you drop it, like I’ve done several times with my glass bottles).

Image: Adore Beauty.

This cosmeceutical brand is well known for getting results. Stronger than their C-Tetra formula, the 100 per cent stable Vitamin C that remains potent and highly effective until you've finished the bottle, which is perfect if you don’t go through your serum at super speed.

Image: Priceline.

Known for their market-leading clinical trials, No7 is the number one selling skincare brand in the UK in Boots, and landed on our shores last year. This guy also gives glow right away and after eight weeks of use, you should notice a more even tone and less pigmentation.

Feature Image: Instagram @leighacampbell/Myer/Priceline/Adore Beauty.