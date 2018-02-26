"It didn't feel right." Vicky Pattison regrets having sex on Geordie Shore.

Vicky Pattison says she regrets having sex on camera while filming the reality series Geordie Shore.

The reality TV star is currently a contestant on Australia’s version of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

On Monday night’s episode Vicky, 30, became emotional while talking about her time on the infamous British reality show with Steve Price, during his regular “Jungle Radio” interview series.

“I hated myself on Geordie Shore. I hated the person I ended up becoming. And I’ve got no one to blame but myself,” she told Price as she began to cry.

“And I don’t want to try and put blame on anyone else.”

Vicky breaks down as she’s talks about her time on Geordie Shore.

Vicky said the members of the Geordie Shore cast were under “an awful lot of pressure” to get drunk and do “outrageous things”.

“So you drunk five drinks and had an argument and kissed someone you shouldn’t have on a Tuesday in series one, by series two on a Wednesday you’re going to be expected to have 10 drinks, have sex with someone and have a huge argument and trash the house. It’s an escalation.”

While Vicky doesn’t believe she was manipulated by the producers, she feels like she let herself get caught up in the show and that she turned into “a version of myself that I wasn’t proud of”.

The Essex native explained that before the show was quite conservative and a “prude.”

She ended up sleeping with her then-fiance on the show and has deeply regretted it ever since.

“Even then I didn’t feel comfortable with the situation. It didn’t feel right. And my mum never, she never really forgave us I don’t think. She was very disappointed. Quite rightly. I’ve got no one to blame for that but myself. It’s probably one of the only regrets I’ve ever got,” she said.

Vicky then shared that she has only just repaired her relationship with her mum.

“In the last couple of years me and my mum have managed to rectify all of the gulf that Geordie Shore created between our relationship.

“I have grown up. I’ve matured. I have essentially become someone I don’t mind looking at in the mirror, someone I quite like, who I’m growing into. And I think my mum does too.”

Vicky appeared on the show from 2011 to 2014. After that she did two seasons of Ex on the Beach, before hosting her own show, Judge Geordie, in 2015.

She also won the British version of I’m a Celeb in 2015.

She entered the Australia version of I’m a Celeb on day 17 as an intruder, along with Paul Burrell.