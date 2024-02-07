Six weeks after welcoming her son, Australian influencer Veruca Salt's son has passed away.

Content warning: This post includes content that may be distressing.

Influencer Veruca Salt shared some devastating news with her followers on Tuesday, revealing that her one-month-old son has tragically passed away.

Veruca, whose real name is Kimberley Summer Hartley, posted a statement to her Instagram Stories, sharing that her son, Cash Harrison Stirling, had died "in his sleep".

"It is with a heavy heart that I'm writing this. My baby died in his sleep on Monday morning," she wrote.

"I don't know what happened, he is having an autopsy this week, but it is unlikely that I'll ever have an answer.

"I'm just saying this because people are still commenting on my TikToks saying how happy I look with him and 'just wait for the toddler stage' and stuff, and I really can't take it anymore. I'm really sorry."

Veruca shared the following statement on her Instagram Stories. Image: Instagram @verucasalt444.

Queensland Police confirmed the death, saying they were called to a Southport unit at around 6.13am on February 5.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

"At the moment, it's still under investigation and we're awaiting autopsy results," said Gold Coast Police Superintendent, Craig Hanlon.

"It's obviously a tragic situation and our hearts go out to the mother and the family."

Just hours before Cash's death, Veruca had taken him to the hospital, assuring her followers that he was fine, he just "hasn't pooped in seven days".

Veruca gave birth to Cash on December 19, 2023. Image: Instagram @verucasalt444.

And while her followers assured her it was normal, and that the same thing had happened to their children, Cash sadly passed away shortly after.

Veruca first announced her pregnancy in June 2023, sharing a photo of herself cutting a gender reveal cake, with the colour blue in the middle.

She then gave birth to Cash on December 19, 2023.

After sharing her grief online, the young TikTok star has received an overwhelming amount of condolence messages and well wishes from her 780,000 followers.

"I'm so so sorry Veruca, I can't imagine what you and your poor baby have been through. Rest in peace Cash Harrison Sterling, you will forever be missed," wrote one user.

"Veruca, I can't imagine what you are going through right now. Sending virtual hugs and kisses," commented another.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Feature Image: Instagram @verucasalt444.