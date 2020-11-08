What's in my trolley: Inside a couple's $150 grocery shop full of vegetarian meals.

What's in my trolley is Mamamia's look into the weekly grocery shop of Australian families. From food to everyday essentials, here's a peek at what different people are putting in their trolleys. This week, Sydneysider Bridgette shares her week in vegetarian meals (and snacks).

Do you ever find your inner monologue playing a guessing game about what other people have in their trolley while you’re waiting at the checkout?

Like, I bet they’re cooking Italian… Or maybe Mexican? Maybe they’re having a little get together because I feel like that’s an absurd amount of cheese for a weekly shop?

Or maybe I'm just super nosy. Anyway, here's what was in my trolley this week!

From this shop I cooked four dinners and four lunches for two people (myself and my partner).

Each night we make double the amount of dinner so we both have leftovers to take to work the next day, and we can save money on buying lunches.

I make sure that I always have our meals planned out before we go shopping. I find it super overwhelming to go to the shops without a plan. Being put on the spot trying to think of what to cook always results in boring dinners and excessively long trips to the supermarket.

It might feel like overkill but trust me, if you don’t already, it’s worth it to plan before you go.

We bought a little whiteboard menu planner from Kmart that sticks on your fridge which is really handy. It looks like this!

Image: Kmart.

Unfortunately, this week we made the bad decision to go food shopping when we were hungry so as you can see a few snacks and extra bits and pieces ended up in the trolley (cookies, chips and frozen food). Certainly not our worst shop but definitely not our best!

I also stocked up on a few toiletries like deodorant (Mitchum Clinical), toothpaste (Colgate) and a new face mask (Sukin Coffee & Coconut Exfoliating Masque).

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Before I jump into exactly what we cooked using all of these goodies in our trolley, I want to give a little bit of context. I’m vegetarian, which is why the meals below don’t have meat listed, but as my partner is a meat eater he will sometimes adapt the recipe and cook his own meat to add into the meal afterwards - which is what he did this week.

Here's what we made.

Bolognese

Ingredients purchased

Lentils

Mushrooms

Spaghetti

Cherry tomatoes

Pasta sauce

Ingredients we had

Brown onion

Pizza

Ingredients purchased

Pizza base

Garlic bread

Ingredients we had

Garlic

Potato

Olive oil

Nachos

Ingredients purchased

Mexe beans

Cherry tomatoes

Doritos

Salsa

Iceberg lettuce

Avocado

Ingredients we had

Red onion

Shredded cheese

Green Curry

Ingredients purchased

Zucchini

Snow peas

Green beans

Broccoli

Spring rolls

Curry pasta

Ingredients we had

Brown onion

Rice

Coconut milk

Garlic

Total Cost: $153.97

