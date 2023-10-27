Upload on Prime Video is a hilariously clever TV show you can watch all in one weekend.

Nathan Brown, the main character in Upload, is dead.

But he's not a ghost, or a zombie, or a mummy. He's a digital version of his formally alive self, eating (kind of), sleeping (kind of), and living a mostly typical human existence - if you ignore the rogue pop-ups and occasional glitches.

In the opening episode of Upload, a Prime Video comedy that has just debuted its third season, computer programmer Nathan (The Flash's Robbie Amell) dies in a self-driving car crash and is uploaded to Lakeview, his girlfriend Ingrid's (Allegra Edward) very expensive, luxurious digital after-life.

Watch: Upload season three's trailer. Post continues below video.

The series is set in the year 2033, where the digital afterlife is not just possible, but also an entirely profitable industry. In virtual reality heaven, you can enjoy all the comforts of a fancy resort. Provided you can pay for it.

Yes, death is capitalism's next frontier! Fun!

The show follows Nathan's adjustment to life in Lakeview, which is a humourous fish-out-of-water situation full of hijinks and confusion. There's also a complicated love story that adds another layer of fun: Nathan's consciousness is only in Lakeview because of Ingrid's wealth, leaving him feeling indebted to her, but also... not that into her overzealous self.

He is assigned a living customer service rep — called an 'Angel' — named Nora (Andy Allo) whose job is to help him transition into the afterlife. But things get complicated when they form a undeniable connection.

So, there's an interesting premise, humour and a love story. What else?

Oh, don't forget about the unravelling of a murder mystery.

I won't say much more, so I don't give it away, but it soon becomes clear that maybe Nathan's car accident was not so accidental, and he's been caught up in a plot that lays bare the brutalities of rapid change, human greed and inequality.

Upload will probably remind you of The Good Place and Black Mirror (if Black Mirror was funny and not dread inducing), in terms of premise and themes. But trust me when I say the comedic chops are there; it was created by Greg Daniels, who adapted The Office for the US and co-created Parks and Recreation.

Upload's first season was released in May 2020. Yes, the time of Zoom trivia and Sourdough. It received plenty of praise right out of the gate for its witty writing and endearing characters.

Kevin Bigley and Zainab Johnson as Luke and Aleesha in Upload. Image: Prime Video.

The following year, season two was equally lauded. But if you missed the original series buzz on account of uh, the world being shut down, then I'm here to give you a belated nudge. The series' third season kicked off on October 20, and the show has continued to go from strength to strength with greater social commentary, belly laughs and much higher stakes.

The core cast are great — Edwards, especially, shines as the ridiculous Ingrid — and the series constantly makes thought-provoking points about technology and ethics in a really light-hearted, endearing way.

But I think Upload's greatest strength is its wide array of quirky recurring characters, most of who are also living in Lakeview. Like Dylan, an 18-year-old who is stuck living in the avatar of a 12-year-old and A.I Guy, whose whole purpose is to help the residents but whose lack of... human experience often results in miscommunications and faux pas.

Nathan's best friend Luke, played by Kevin Bigley, is one of the most delightfully ridiculous and wholesome characters on TV, and his relationship with his Angel and Aleesha, is probably the most fun dynamic in the entire series.

Season one has 10 episodes, season two has seven and season three will have eight in total. Each clocks in at about half-an-hour, so it's perfect for a weekend on the couch.

And trust me, you'll be dying to keep hitting play.

Upload season one and two are streaming now on Prime Video. The first four episodes of season three are out now, with new episodes weekly on Fridays.

Feature image: Prime Video.