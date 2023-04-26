Just the 9 best Black Mirror episodes that are actually worth your time.

When I first discovered Black Mirror, I recommended it to everyone I knew – including my mum – with one condition: do not, whatever you do, start your Black Mirror journey with series one, episode one.

Given Black Mirror is an anthology series, there’s no need to watch them in order of release. It’s a disturbing (yet brilliant) commentary on the power of technology and social media, but for anyone who has watched that first episode ‘The National Anthem’… well you’ll understand why it’s not the episode of Charlie Brooker’s impressive sci-fi series I wanted my mother to watch.

Four years after season five was released, there are murmurs that the show will soon return to Netflix.

On April 26, the official Black Mirror account tweeted 'what have we missed?', with Brooker tweeting back a thinking emoji.

🤔 — Charlie Brooker (@charltonbrooker) April 25, 2023

It does feel a little like life has been one big Black Mirror episode of late, but still, fans are excited about the prospect of more.

In each episode of Black Mirror we are presented with a new technology, but that's basically where the similarities between each ends. Some are dystopic, some are political satire, some (most) will leave you feeling shock or despair, while there are a few that will make you warm and fuzzy.