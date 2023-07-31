The 8 off-screen moments you didn't see during the 2023 Logies.

If you didn’t get a chance to watch the Logies last night, or were sort of half-watching it while flicking through your phone, then there are some moments you probably missed.

Things caught on camera, like Sam Pang's opening monologue and bizarre acceptance speeches, and things not.

Before, during and after the Logies, attendees shared moments on social media that didn't make it into the televised award ceremony (that seemingly went on forever).

Here are the eight off-screen moments you didn't see during the 2023 Logies.

1. Jackie O pulled an all-nighter.

Jackie 'O' Henderson went straight from the Logies to work.

The Instagram account for her and Kyle's radio show shared a video this morning, showing Jackie walking into their studio, following the award show and after-party.

"I have not been home, I had a crazy night," she says.

The video then takes us back to midnight at the after-party. The radio presenter is dancing with Intern Pete (Pete Deppeler) and Dr Chris Brown.

When the party ends, she leaves with Pete, asking him what time it is: "4am."

"Well, I'm going straight to work," she replies.

Jackie walks into the studio at 5.15am in the same outfit from the night before.

"You haven't been home. What do you mean you haven't been home?" Kyle asks.

2. Sophie Monk went to lengths to get the shot.

Just another example of why we love Sophie Monk.

After sharing her outfit, hair and makeup on Instagram, with a photoshoot pre-award show, the TV presenter posted a video of what they had to do behind the scenes to get the shot.

In the video, Monk is standing on a table, with a person on either side of her holding up her dress, and someone on the other side of the room using a leaf blower to give her outfit and hair movement.

"Sorry, Crown Sydney for standing on ya table," she captioned the post. "Promise it wasn't harmed."

Image: Instagram.

3. Liz Ellis got her nails done by an I'm A Celeb friend.

Liz Ellis was too busy being a mum to get her nails done pre-Logies. Instead of going without, she got her former I'm A Celeb co-star, and makeup artist, Domenica Calarco to do them.

"When you haven't had time to get your nails done for the Logies because you are watching your kids play sport and you realise you are brunching with Domenica who is a goddess and she does your nails," the former netball champion posted on Instagram.

Image: Instagram.

4. Hamish Blake brought a flask.

Yes, he did!

The comedian showed it off while on the red carpet, while Zoe Foster Blake took a swig on the way there.

Image: Instagram.

Later on, during Sam Pang's opening speech when he joked about Hamish not having a mortgage, he mouthed "thank you" to his wife.

Love it.

Image: Instagram.

5. Abbie Chatfield made content.

If you weren't watching the Logies, there's a good chance you were seeing Abbie's content from the show. The TV presenter shared footage from the red carpet and from her table.

She even made a TikTok to audio from the Barbie movie with fellow radio host Mitch Churi.

"Let’s face it - We’re Australia’s Barbie and Ken," she captioned the video.

But as someone pointed out: "Isn't Margot Robbie [Australian?]... never mind."

6. Flex Mami shared how she really felt about not winning.

Flex Mami was up for Most Popular New Talent at this year's Logies for hosting her recap show I’ve Got A Text with @joshmoss and Flex on Channel 9.

She didn't win, and was opening sharing how that made her feel on social media.

"Did I keel over dramatically in disappointment? Yes," she wrote.

The TV and radio host also shared her texts with friends about it and FaceTimed them mid-ceremony.

Image: Instagram.

7. Chezzi Denyer filmed her "naughty table".

Chezzi Denyer thought she had been seated on the naughty table, and made videos to show us.

The former Channel 7 Sunrise presenter was sat with her husband Grant, Jessica Rowe, Kerri-Anne Kennerley, Rove McManus, Anthony Wiggle and Tom Glesson, among others.

Denyer kept us updated with their antics on socials.

8. Celeste Barber and her 'pit crew'.

Lastly, there was Celeste Barber keeping it real, as per usual.

The comedian shared photos the day before the Logies about the prep involved in getting ready for it.

On the day, Barber showed just how many helped out.

"Last night I went to the Logies dressed as a Logie," she captioned her post on the day.

"I love you Alex Perry and all the hoopla that went into getting this dress on and keeping it on!

"Let’s hear it for my pit crew."

