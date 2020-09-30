News
news

The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday October 1.

New rules to be introduced for next Trump-Biden debate.

The group managing the US presidential election debates is planning steps to bring order to the remaining contests between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden after widespread criticism.

The 90-minute debate on Tuesday night was chaotic, marred by the Republican president's constant interjections and interruptions of both his Democratic rival and the host, as well as Biden's angry rejoinders.

The Commission on Presidential Debates, a nonpartisan group that has organised the events since 1988, said it would make unspecified changes to the format to prevent chaos.

"She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and a truly formidable woman. Our hearts are broken. But we take comfort in the knowledge that her voice will live on forever," wrote her daughter Traci and son Jordan on Facebook.

Former Prime Minister Julia Gillard and actor Hugh Jackman are among those paying tribute to the trailblazer.

Around the world.

- Seven people have been shot and wounded in an apparent drive by attack on a crowd of mourners gathered for the funeral of a US shooting victim. 

- The man who wrote some of Elvis Presley's biggest hits, like A Little Less Conversation and Memories, Mac Davis has died at the age of 78.

- With AAP

Feature image: Scott Olson/Getty/John Sciulli/Getty/Jeremy Selwyn/WPA Pool/Getty.

gu3st 3 hours ago
When the beleaguered, blowhard President of the most powerful country on earth tells a white supremacist group to stand by...

Just 2020 things.
