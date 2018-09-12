The obscene hand gesture Trump made on his way to a 9/11 memorial.

Oh…wow.

There’s only one appropriate gesture we can think of in response to Trump’s latest doozy, and it’s a facepalm of epic proportions.

Yesterday marked the 17th year since September 11th, a day when nearly 3,000 people died and 6,000 were injured following a terror attack on the World Trade Centre in New York.

A day of mourning for those who lost loved ones, and really, anyone who can remember the act of terror that shook the entire world.

Well, anyone with a heart.

Proving, yet again, that he is incapable of mustering any level of human empathy, President Trump was photographed fist pumping on his way to the Flight 93 September 11 Memorial Service.

You know, the hand gesture synonymous with 19-year-old ‘lad’ culture – usually executed in response to one of their mates chugging a pint of beer.

Here’s the original tweet:

This isn’t the first time he’s displayed incredibly insensitive behaviour in relation to 9/11, either. Previously, he claimed he was at Ground Zero helping search the rubble for survivors days after the attack, which nobody has ever been able to verify – leading many to believe it to be false. And on the day the Twin Towers fell, Trump infamously went on radio and said that the destruction of the towers meant his Manhattan building was now the tallest.

People of the internet were quick to express utter disdain for yesterday’s tone deaf act.

These are some of the best responses kicking around Twitter:

We agree with all of you.

As for Trump’s own contribution to the 9/11 tweets yesterday?

…Touching.