Donald Trump just boasted about pulling the highest TV ratings since 9/11.

US President Donald Trump has boasted about achieving better television ratings than the 9/11 terrorist attacks on New York City and the Pentagon.

Attacks in which 2977 of his own people were murdered and another 6000 were injured. Attacks in which an entire city, country, in fact a decent portion of the world, were left gripped with grief and fear.

But never mind that. Because the President’s appearances on Sunday morning television programs have attracted a bigger audience.

The 70-year-old Republican made the claim during a recent interview with The Associated Press about his first 100 days in office.

Questioned if he believed he’d changed the way people vote, President Trump cited his “very high ratings” on weekend breakfast television, which he claimed to be “two or three times higher” than normal.

Referring to a Fox News show hosted by American journalist Chris Wallace, he said, “It had 9.2 million people. It’s the highest they’ve ever had.

"On any, on air, [CBS News' John] Dickerson had 5.2 million people," President Trump added.

“It’s the highest for ‘Face the Nation’ or as I call it, ‘Deface the Nation’. It’s the highest for ‘Deface the Nation’ since the World Trade Center. Since the World Trade Center came down. It’s a tremendous advantage.”

David Icke explains why he doesn’t believe 9/11 was an act of terrorism. Post continues...



Let's not forget that this a man who, during a news program shortly after the September 11 attacks, pointed out that he was now the owner of the tallest building in Manhattan.

"Forty Wall Street actually was the second-tallest building in downtown Manhattan and it was actually - before the World Trade Center - the tallest, and then when they built the World Trade Center it became known as the second-tallest, and now it’s the tallest," he told WWOR-TV at the time.