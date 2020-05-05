If you loved Tiger King, watch one of these 17 true crime docos immediately.

True crime documentaries are a great way to escape from the current global crisis.

Rather than thinking about the pandemic that is taking place, why not distract yourself with a wildly messed up murder instead?

Right? That’s a much better idea.

And now that we’ve all binged Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness (if you haven’t, please do), we need more options. Lots of them.

Well, we have you sorted.

From double homicides to missing people, here are the 17 best true crime documentaries on Netflix and Stan right now.

Love Fraud

Watch the trailer for Love Fraud here. Post continues below.

This four-part documentary series follows Richard Scott Smith, a man who has spent the past 20 years preying on and falling in love with women, only to take their money and dignity. Now, years later, these women hire a bounty hunter to bring him down.

Although it doesn’t drop until later this week, we have a feeling it will be worth the wait.

Where to watch: Stan on May 8.

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story

At 16-years-old, Cyntoia Brown was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

This thought-provoking documentary focuses on her trial and incarceration and finally, her freedom.

Where to watch: Netflix.

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez

The three-part series examines how football star Aaron Hernandez went from playing alongside Tom Brady for the New England Patriots to being accused of murder, three times.

There is a reason this documentary is number one. It's gripping, mind-blowing and a reminder that most killers don't actually look like one.

Where to watch: Netflix.

Abducted in Plain Sight

Abducted in Plain Sight looks at the abduction of a 12-year-old from a suburban church-going family. She was taken on two separate occasions.

The stranger-than-fiction documentary is so wildly complex; you will not want to look away.

Where to watch: Netflix.

Wild Wild Country

In 1971, a controversial Indian guru buys land in the Oregon desert and begins a cult, starting a massive conflict with the locals. The unbiased documentary gives an in-depth look into the wildly controversial movement and the leader behind it.

Where to watch: Netflix.

Murder In The Bayou

Based on the best-selling book under the same name, the eight-part docuseries looks into the unsolved homicides of eight women in Lousiana, and the man behind them all: serial killer Jeff Davis.

Where to watch: Stan.

The Staircase

In 2001, novelist Michael Peterson's wife died from falling down their staircase at home. He says it was an accident, while the medical examiner said there was foul play that led to her death.

The series (which was created by the same people that made The Keepers and Making a Murderer) follows the investigation of the accident, the arrest and high-profile murder trial that follows.

Where to watch: Netflix.

Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer

Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer looks into the gruesome internet video that led to one of the biggest manhunts in Canada. The three-part documentary looks into the viral video that began it all and the finding of the animal murderer behind it, Luka Magnotta.

Where to watch: Netflix.

Wrong Man

The six-part series looks into three inmates who were wrongly convicted. Filmed by Emmy-winning documentarian Joe Berlinger, the documentary examines the cases and investigates various reasons, evidence and alternative suspects to suggest why all three men are innocent.

Where to watch: Stan.

Long Shot

Juan Catalan was convicted of murder. However, continued to maintain his innocence. To prove it, his attorney used raw footage from a TV show, Curb Your Enthusiasm.

It's an incredible true story.

Where to watch: Netflix.

Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

Ted Bundy was one of America's most well-known and notorious serial killers. Despite appearing charming and charismatic, Bundy killed over 30 women before getting caught in 1978.

The documentary compiles over 100 hours of interviews and audio recordings with Bundy during his time on death row, where he analyses his life and motives to kill.

Where to watch: Netflix.

Amanda Knox

In 2007, Meredith Kercher, an exchange student in Italy was murdered. The documentary follows the story of what happened that night and the trial that unfolded after.

It interviews Amanda Knox, who was twice convicted and later acquitted of her murder.

Where to watch: Netflix.

The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann

In 2007, three-year-old Madeleine McCann disappeared from her parent's hotel room in Praia da Luz, Portugal, while they were out a dinner.

The documentary follows the investigation of her disappearance and possible suspects, that includes her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann.

Where to watch: Netflix.

Evil Genius

The four-part series follows the wild high-profile case of the "pizza bomber." Where in 2003, Brian Wells was instructed to commit robbery with a collar bomb around his neck.

The documentary follows the day of the robbery, what happened to the collar bomb and the bizarre suspects that may have instructed it to go off.

Where to watch: Netflix.

The Devil Next Door

John Demjanjuk is a grandfather who has lived in Cleveland, Ohio for many years.

He is also suspected to be one of the most notorious war criminals of all time — the Nazi extermination camp guard, "Ivan the Terrible."

Where to watch: Netflix.

The Confession Killer

Henry Lee Lucas admitted to over 100 unsolved murders. However, DNA results suggest that he was not in fact, the killer.

The Confession Killer examines the truth. Is Lucas guilty of murder or did he fabricate the entire thing?

Where to watch: Netflix.

The Keepers

Cathy Cesnik, a beloved nun and Catholic high school teacher in Baltimore disappeared in 1969. Two months later, her body was found.

However, to this day, no one has been convicted of her murder. Why?

Where to watch: Netflix.

Which one will you be watching first? Let us know in the comments.

