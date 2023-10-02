There's a compelling theory about why Kourtney Kardashian is really mad at Kim.





Well, this is awkward.

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian are fighting (again), with their feud becoming a focal point of The Kardashians season four's opening episode.

In it, the pair had a very heated phone call, in which Kim said her family have a group chat called 'Not Kourtney' to talk about her and Kourtney called Kim a narcissist and a "f**king witch" and said she "f**king hated" her.

The whole mess started because Kim agreed to do a collection with Dolce & Gabbana, the designer that Kourtney partnered with for her wedding, only six months after that event. Kourtney accused Kim of stealing ideas from her wedding, and also said Kim couldn't be happy for her at her wedding to Travis Barker because she "cannot stand someone else being the centre of attention".

But there's another theory going around about why Kourtney is so at odds with her younger sister, and to be honestly, it's pretty compelling.

Kourtney's husband Travis Barker used to have a thing for *Kim*, and had no problem making it known.

In his 2015 memoir, Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums, Travis said Kim was "f**king hot" and "eye candy" and that while he and wife Shanna Moakler were "having some time off", they connected.

This would've been in the mid-2000s, as Travis said he'd just moved to Calabasas and Kim was working as Paris Hilton's closet organiser at the time. She even asked him for advice on doing a reality TV show (honestly, hilarious to imagine now). Keeping Up With The Kardashians began in 2007.

"You might think I would be doing the worst things with this girl because of her [sex] tapes, but it was the exact opposite of any other encounter I've had with a woman: with Kim, I wanted to be nothing but a gentleman to her. It was so weird," he wrote.

....Oh. Ick.

He even doubled down in press for the book, asking US Weekly: "How could you not stare at Kim?"

In the book, he said that he when he and Shanna reunited and she got wind of what happened, "she poured a drink on Kim at a party thrown by Carmen Electra" and he felt terrible.

Even so, he wrote that nothing physical ever happened with them and it "just wasn't meant to be".

Kim also reiterated this in a 2021 Instagram Q&A, responding to "did you hook up with Travis Barker?"

"NO! False narrative," she said. "We've been friends for years and I'm so happy for him and Kourt."

Considering all this, in a season one episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner made a comment about how long Travis had loved Kourtney that raised many people's eyebrows.

"Do you want to know the real reason why he moved to Calabasas?" Kris asked Kourtney, implying she was the reason.

"He said: 'Because I knew she lived in Calabasas, and I knew she was the love of my life, and I didn't even know her like that, but I just knew if I couldn't date her or be with her because she was with someone else that at least I could live by her.'"

Sounds cute and/or very stalker-ish. Also, Travis moved in Calabasas in 2007. Around the same time he was 'hanging out' with a different Kardashian sister.

Bit weird. For what it's worth, that was a very long time ago and we do know that Kourtney and Travis were also close for a long time before getting together.

Travis appeared on Keeping Up With The Kardashians in 2017, years before he and Kourt got together, with Kourtney calling him their "friend and neighbour" and sharing that their kids were really good friends.

He appeared in a few more eps too, including at Kourtney's 40th birthday party in 2019.

They finally started dating 2020, and got engaged on their one-year anniversary in October 2021.

"Like I told your mom, I've been madly in love with Kourtney forever," Travis told Khloe on The Kardashians. "I believe she's my soulmate."

Now imagine telling 2007 — or 2015 — Travis THAT.

Feature image: Getty/Instagram.