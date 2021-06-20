Grab your bikinis and get ready to question everything you know about dating shows because Too Hot To Handle is back baby.

The wild Netflix series, which we shamelessly binged throughout lockdown last year, is returning for a second season this week. And we're excited to fill the Bachelor in Paradise-shaped hole in our heart.

In case you missed all the hype, the show follows 10 attractive singles from around the world who get plonked in a beach villa located in the Turks and Caicos island for the chance to win a $100,000 prize.

Think Big Brother meets Love Island but… raunchier.

And in a spicy twist, the contestants are under constant surveillance by Lana, an Alexa-style personal assistant who deducts money from their cash prize anytime they are seen hooking up.

It's trashy (tick) addictive (tick) and makes us momentarily forget that we're currently stuck in winter.

Watch the trailer for Too Hot To Handle season two. Post continues below.

Before the new season drops, here's what you need to know about this year's contestants and (most importantly) where to follow them on Instagram.

Too Hot To Handle's Cam Holmes, Instagram @camholmess

Country: Newport, United Kingdom.

First up we have 24-year-old model and personal trainer Cam who is a "self-confessed sexy nerd".

According to his profile in People, Cam is very into Lord of the Rings, can do a pretty good Gollum impression, and has even engaged in some elf-based role play... Righto.

Too Hot To Handle's Carly Lawrence, Instagram @carlylawrence_

Country: Toronto, Canda.

Carly is also a 24-year-old model (we're sensing a pattern here) who has zero interest in finding her perfect partner.

According to her profile, she's a "fun-loving party girl, who hates being told what to do"... which might not go down too well on the show.

Too Hot To Handle's Emily Faye Miller, Instagram @emilyfayemillerr

Country: London, UK.

Next up is 27-year-old Emily, who you guessed it... is a model.

Emily has no interest in commitment and apparently always gets what she wants.

Too Hot To Handle's Chase DeMoor, Instagram @chasedemoor

Country: Arizona, USA.

24-year-old Chase is a professional football player from Arizona.

According to his profile, he has a sex drive that's "100 out of 10"... so he might have some trouble on the show.

Too Hot To Handle's Kayla Jean, Instagram @kaylajean.official

Country: Florida, USA.

Kayla is a 26-year-old model and bartender who has apparently never been rejected.

Despite her strict upbringing, she likes breaking the rules and and is into 'bad boys'.

Too Hot To Handle's Larissa Trownson @larissa_trownson

Country: Auckland, NZ.

Closer to home we have 28-year-old Kiwi lawyer Larissa.

According to her bio, her friends call her Tinkerbell because she likes guys to be obsessed with her.

Her Instagram account seems to have been disabled so we can't do a digital stalk, but we're sure it'll be up and running once the show begins.

Too Hot To Handle's Marvin Anthony, Instagram @marvin.anthony_

Country: Paris, France.

Next up we have 26-year-old Marvin, who sounds like he lives a very busy life.

Not only does he work as a model and influencer, he also has a masters in finance, has played basketball at the highest level in France and started his own concierge business.

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Berry, Instagram @melinda_melrose

Country: New York City, USA.

Also in team model is 28-year-old Melinda.

Fun fact, Melinda is one of 16 siblings and is apparently going into the show like "a predator on the hunt".

Too Hot To Handle's Nathan Webb, Instagram @nathankwebb

Country: Dallas, USA.

Nathan is originally from the UK and now lives in Texas and is a former stripper.

The 27-year-old has a passion for country music and had his heart broken in the past.

Too Hot To Handle's Peter Vigilante, Instagram @petervigilante

Country: New York City, USA.

Last but not least, we have personal trainer Peter who is the youngest of the bunch at 21.

Outside of work he's a TikTok influencer who supposedly receives over 100 DMs a day.

Too Hot To Handle season two premieres on Netflix on June 23.

Feature Image: Netflix/Mamamia.