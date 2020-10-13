Oh. It looks like Bachelor in Paradise won’t be happening in 2021, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Oh. It looks like Bachelor in Paradise won’t be happening in 2021.

In some truly upsetting news, it looks like Bachelor in Paradise might not be going ahead next year.

That's right, say goodbye to your mango daiquiris and drama-filled bulla banquets (at least for now).

According to the So Dramatic! podcast, the show is taking a year off from filming, with inside sources telling host Megan Pustetto that "the show is being rested due to a number of different reasons".

Once source told Pustetto that producers wanted to take a break because they wanted "a bigger pool" of contestants to choose from instead of reusing the same familiar faces.

Another claimed that COVID-19 and a contract with the Fijian government saw the show halted.

"Paradise is not happening this year due to COVID; they had a contract with the Fiji government and resort for Paradise, but that physically can’t happen anymore. Contractually, they aren’t able to film at another resort, and even if they could, it is too expensive to film in Australia anyway," the source told Pustetto.

But there's still a bit of hope. A third source, this time a contestant, claimed that filming will go ahead but it won't be until 2021.

At this stage, however, nothing has been confirmed.

Here's hoping we don't have to wait too long for Hawaiian shirt Osher to return to our screens.

