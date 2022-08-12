The world's most unsolicited d*ck pic: Why everyone is talking about Tommy Lee.

If you were unfortunate enough to be scrolling through Instagram last night, then there's a good chance you would have been confronted by a VERY revealing image of Tommy Lee.

And by that I mean, he straight up shared a photo of his d*ck.

The 59-year-old Mötley Crüe drummer shared the unsolicited nude photo with his 1.5 million Instagram followers alongside the caption, "Ooooopppsss".

And despite Instagram's strict no-nudity policy and tendency to immediately remove photos of women's nipples (even through a shirt), the photo was allowed to stay up on the social media platform for hours - a hypocrisy many have been quick to call out.

Image: Instagram@tommylee

Here's everything we know about the, uh, incident:

When was the photo taken down?

Lee's naked selfie was up on Instagram for over three hours before it was taken down.

During that time, thousands of people 'liked' and commented on the post, while others shared the image to Twitter questioning Instagram's delay in removing it.

Despite this, an image of Lee's entire member was allowed to not only be shared on the platform, but gain traction for hours before being taken down.

Michelle Battersby, the co-founder of Sunroom, was one of the voices who pointed out the hypocrisy off this, questioning why men like Lee and Andrew Tate, who regularly shares his views on women, are able to share content while women are penalised for talking about "motherhoods, breasts [and] body positivity".

Image: Instagram@michellebattersby

Others also criticised Instagram for policing women's bodies on the platform.

Instagram is also yet to release a statement at the time of reporting.

Feature Image: Instagram@tommylee/Twitter@ShardellMonique/Mamamia.