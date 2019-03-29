"A suppressive person." Is this why Nicole Kidman has been banished from her kids' lives?

When 23-year-old Isabella Cruise married Max Parker in 2016, her adoptive mother, Nicole Kidman, was not in attendance.

Neither was her adoptive father – the man whom she lived with for most of her life, Tom Cruise.

There were just a small group of friends at Dorchester Hotel in London.

Reports emerged this week that Kidman and Cruise’s adopted son, 24-year-old Connor Cruise, will be marrying his girlfriend Silvia in a Scientology ceremony.

Cruise, 56, is very involved in the wedding.

But, yet again, Kidman has not been invited.

An ‘insider’ (who may or may not be completely made up) told Radar Online, “Tom is behind this and what he wants is as good as law. Tom made the call and Connor followed.”

They added, "First, Tom would never even consider inviting Nicole to Connor's wedding because she's considered a 'suppressive person' by the church — and, second, he doesn't want her there."

According to a number of publications, Kidman has been effectively "banned" from Connor's wedding. His future wife is known to be the "Scientology Princess", with her whole family practising Scientology.

When Kidman left the Church of Scientology about a year before she separated from Cruise, was she banished from the lives of their children?

According to actress Leah Remini, who was previously involved in Scientology, the answer is yes.

"Our mum is a f*cking SP." What happened when Nicole Kidman left Scientology

In Remini's memoir, Troublemaker, she recalled being in the car with Isabella and Connor and asking them if they'd seen their mother recently.

"Not if I have a choice," Isabella answered, according to the book. "Our mum is a f*cking SP [suppressive person]."

Scientology defines a suppressive person as someone who has an "antisocial personality" and is an enemy to the Church.

"This is the person whose behavior is calculated to be disastrous," the Church's official glossary states.

It's not just Remini who claims Scientology caused a rift in Kidman's relationship with her children.

In Steve Cannane's book Fair Game: The Incredible Untold Story of Scientology in Australia, it’s alleged that after Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s relationship ended, the Church of Scientology tried to turn Nicole’s children against her.

Kidman has not been photographed with Isabella or Connor since mid 2007, nearly 12 years ago.

During that time, both have been heavily involved in the church, with Isabella this week announcing she was training to be an 'auditor' a highly respected position within Scientology.

"What an accomplishment". Isabella Cruise's newsletter this week

"Wow. What an accomplishment," the now 26-year-old wrote in a newsletter this week.

She thanks her father, her father's sister, Cass, also a Scientologist, and L. Ron Hubbard, the founder of Scientology.

"Thank you to LRH [L. Ron Hubbard], on so many levels. I'd need another few centuries to even find the words," she signs off her newsletter.

There is no mention of her mother.

"Sunny, Faith, I love you." The Golden Globes snub

Nicole Kidman attracted criticism in January of 2018 for her Best Actress acceptance speech.

"Thank you so much," Kidman said. "Oh, first cab off the rank. That means my daughters are still awake. So Sunny, Faith, I love you. I’m bringing this home to you, babies."

Kidman's 2017 acceptance speech at the Emmy Awards was similar. "Sunday and Faith … this is yours," she said. "I want my little girls to have this on their shelf and to look at it and go, ‘Every time my mummy didn’t put me to bed, it’s because of this.'"

Viewers were uncomfortable that Kidman only thanked her "biological children", suggesting she had abandoned the two children she shared with Cruise.

But was that the whole story?

"It's my job to love them." What Nicole Kidman has said about Isabella and Connor

Speaking to Who magazine in late 2018, Kidman said about Isabella and Connor, "I'm very private about all that. I have to protect all those relationships.

"I know 150 per cent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is.

"They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them," she said.

Kidman added that she loves her children "unconditionally" and believes strongly in "tolerance".

What Scientology really thinks of Nicole Kidman

The problem with Suppressive Persons, according to the Church of Scientology, is that they make those around them more likely to deflect from the church.

Therefore, by having a relationship with Kidman, Isabella and Connor would be seen as Potential Trouble Sources (PTS). Scientology defines a PTS as, "a person who is in some way connected to and being adversely affected by a suppressive person. Such a person is called a potential trouble source because he can be a lot of trouble to himself and to others."

It is recommended that Scientologists "disconnect" from family and friends who do not share their beliefs, according to Introduction to Scientology Ethics. If they do not, they are threatened with being branded an SP themselves.

Could this be why Kidman has not been - publicly at least - involved in the lives of Isabella and Connor?