'My boyfriend and I downloaded Tinder in lockdown. Since then, we've had 7 threesomes.'

As told to Phil Brandel.

My boyfriend and I had been in a long distance relationship for about six months when we decided to move in together. That was in January this year. Two months later, COVID hit and we were both stuck at home in lockdown.

Even though we were in a relatively new relationship, we both knew we wanted it to be highly sexual and experimental.

During lockdown, we both started to feel a bit bored, so I started to look at a few different dating and hook up apps to see what was out there to... spice things up.

We are both very sexual people and we had no qualms about inviting someone else into our bedroom. We decided to try to find someone on Tinder.

I started a profile on Tinder saying we were a couple, looking for a third — a man or a woman — to join us for a threesome.

We couldn't believe how many messages we got.

I asked each person if they had any experience with couples and the majority of people said yes.

I was really surprised at how many people were open to threesomes or had already tried them.

Our first threesome was with another female — it was also my first sexual experience with a woman. I was a little nervous going into it, but the girl we invited was a lot more experienced, so I let her lead and I learnt a lot.

It was really easy and comfortable, and it was a great way to lose my threesome virginity.

Our first threesome with another man was a bit different. I was so nervous and got so drunk I could hardly remember anything.

A month later we decided to do it again with the same guy, but this time it was a great experience and I remember every minute of it.

I think every girl has a secret fantasy of being with two guys and having all the attention on them, being able to live that out with my boyfriend made it all the more special and enjoyable.

One of the things I love most is that I’m in control the entire time; it's hot having two guys following my commands.

During that second threesome, I tried double vaginal penetration (DVP) for the first time. DVP is fun, but it has to be with the right people and size does come into it. I probably enjoy double penetration (DP) more the DVP.

Since COVID, I’ve discovered that I prefer threesomes with two men as it’s all about me. I get to live out my fantasies and that really turns me on as well as my boyfriend.

During lockdown we had had a total of seven threesomes. Some of the singles we had sex with have now become really good friends.

Everything we do, we do it together. My boyfriend enjoys watching me have sex with other men and I enjoy watching him with other women.

One question I get asked a lot is why am I looking for a threesome if I’m already in a happy relationship?

I tell people that we do it for each other. I know how much he gets turned on and that turns me on as well, and vice versa.

Our relationship is so much stronger now. We have a lot more trust and a lot more communication. I could see how it could turn bad for some couples if they were doing it for the wrong reasons.

It’s also really empowering for me, as my boyfriend lets me pick who we play with. I’m in charge of the Tinder account, I start all the conversations and I’m never going to choose someone he doesn’t like. It works well as I feel comfortable with the person we are meeting because I initiated the conversation and have gotten to know them first.

The only bad experiences we have had is people not turning up or people who do turn up but look nothing like their profile photo, but sexually it’s been all good.

I feel like lockdown has made everyone realise that life is short and that we should be enjoying ourselves.

