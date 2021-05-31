For more than a year, The Veronicas didn't speak to each other.

They're identical twins who also happen to be one of Australia's most successful musical duos, but The Veronicas, a.k.a Jess and Lisa Origliasso, have had a rocky few years.

Speaking to 60 Minutes on May 30, Jess said she didn't talk to her sister for more than a year while dating actor Ruby Rose.

"When you have a twin, you've got backup for everything. But sometimes to evolve as an individual, and to find the love for myself I needed to find, I needed to just go through experience for myself," Jess explained.

Lisa said that time period was "heartbreaking".

"I don't know if there're any words for how hard that was. It's heartbreaking. She's my best friend, so not being able to reach out and check in, see how she's doing, or tell her what's going on with me [was hard]," she said.

They had previously spoken about their time estranged on their MTV reality show, The Veronicas: Blood Is For Life.

"Lisa and I didn't talk for a year," Jess said.

"I was in a relationship that wasn’t good for me. I became isolated. I had nobody anymore, I only had my relationship."

The isolation nearly cost them their band too, which would have been a travesty because 'Untouched' is probably the greatest Australian song of all time. Sorry to Jimmy Barnes.

"We weren't able to create, we weren't able to perform. I mean, we couldn't be together. We had to have things on hold," Lisa explained to 60 Minutes.

Thankfully, the sisters met up at a Sydney recording studio and were able to heal their relationship thanks to 1. Ruby Rose no longer being a factor and 2. the power of music.

"That's where the magic of music is truly a spiritual experience," Lisa said.

"Because that is our language we have together when words are too tough."

Jess and Ruby briefly dated in 2008 and remained friends before rekindling their romance on the set of The Veronicas' 2016 music video for 'On Your Side'.

They split again in 2018, but not before causing a very chaotic 2017 for the musical duo which saw them push back expected new music, unfollow each other on social media, and exchange barbs over Australia's same-sex marriage plebiscite.

The Veronicas released their fourth album, Godzilla, on May 28, 2021. Their fifth, titled Human, will be released on June 25.

