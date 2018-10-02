The fascinating story behind who drew the iconic sketches in Titanic.

Well.

There is a very fun fact about the Titanic I only just discovered and ever since I’ve been shouting it at passersby on the street.

The iconic 1997 film, Titanic, directed by James Cameron and starring a 22-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio and a 21-year-old Kate Winslet was the first film in history to gross more than one billion dollars. It held the title as the highest grossing film of all time until 2010, when it was surpassed by Avatar, a film also directed by James Cameron.

But that isn’t even the fun fact.

You might recall one of the most iconic scenes in the film where artist Jack Dawson (DiCaprio) is featured sketching first-class passenger Rose DeWitt Bukater (Winslet) in the nude as she reclines on a sofa inside her cabin.

Now, even seven-year-old me knew that wasn’t bloody Leo doing the drawing. He’s an actor for goodness sake not an artist. But I’d assumed he’d had some professional artist body double, and that was the hand we kept seeing doing some gentle hatching on Rose’s boob.

But... no.

It was goddamn James Cameron.

The hand we see belongs to the director and how can one person have so many talents.

Cameron sketched not only the sexy Rose picture that has since sold for £10,000 (approximately AUD$18,000), he was actually responsible for all of Jack's drawings throughout the film.

The 64-year-old has won multiple Academy Awards, is a prolific philanthropist, as well as a deep sea explorer. In 2012, he was the first man ever to reach the bottom of Mariana Trench, the deepest part of the ocean, solo.

He is also known for his expertise with special effects.

It would appear 'illustrator' should also be listed in his ridiculously lengthy repertoire.

