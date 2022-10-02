MAFS meets Love Island on a... boat: Everything we know about The Real Love Boat.

A new reality dating show (yep... another one) is on the horizon.

Earlier in the year, Network 10 announced they would provide their own take on modern dating by giving us a mix of Married At First Sight and Love Island, with... The Real Love Boat.

Inspired by the 1970s American sitcom, The Love Boat, this new Aussie reality TV series takes 21 singles on what will be the most intense holiday they've ever had.

Unlike a typical dating show where competitors are whisked away to an island or bunkered down in a mansion, Network 10 is taking these men and women to the high seas on an actual cruiseliner.

Watch the teaser trailer for The Real Love Boat on Channel 10.

The singles will participate in challenges, go on dates, and test their compatibility with other hopeful love matches, while aboard a luxury cruise ship in the Mediterranean.

And because everyone is just so curious to know, we've compiled this nifty list to bring you absolutely everything you need to know about the new reality dating series, The Real Love Boat. You can thank us later.

Who is in the cast of The Real Love Boat?

Who is hosting The Real Love Boat?

Actor and former The Voice Australia host Darren McMullen will be hosting The Real Love Boat Australia.

He will be joined by Cruise Director and former Below Deck Mediterranean reality star Hannah Ferrier, Head of Entertainment Daniel Doody, and Princess Cruises’ Captain Paolo Arrigo.

McMullen said in a statement he feels incredibly blessed to watch "romance blossom" between The Real Love Boat contestants.

"My first time on a ship, and what better way to kick this off than cruising around the Mediterranean in summer," he said.

"This is one of those experiences that you really have to pinch yourself and can’t believe your luck. I feel incredibly blessed and I’m looking forward to seeing the romance blossom for our singles."

What do you win on The Real Love Boat?

Other than true love, of course, the winning couple will take home an unknown (for now) cash prize and a nifty getaway trip, courtesy of Princess Cruises.

When can I watch The Real Love Boat?

The Real Love Boat will premiere on Wednesday, October 5 on Channel 10 and 10 Play.

Feature Image: Network 10

