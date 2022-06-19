Every look from the glitziest Logies red carpet we've seen in years.

For the first time in two years, the TV WEEK Logie Awards are finally back, and the fashion is... better than EVER.
Due to COVID, we haven't been able to see much of our favourite Aussie stars strut their stuff down a red carpet. So there's something extra special about tonight's Awards as our celebrities put their best foot forward (sometimes literally) for the 62nd Annual Logie Awards.
The star-studded event is taking place on the Gold Coast, meaning glitz, glam, sequins, and LOTS of shiny material.
Here are all of the very best red carpet looks from the 2022 TV WEEK Logie Awards.
Waleed Aly
Waleed Aly for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.
Hamish Blake and Zoe Foster Blake
Hamish and Zoe Foster Blake for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.
Julia Morris
Julia Morris for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.
Sonia Kruger
Sonia Kruger for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.
Andy Lee and Rebecca Harding
Andy Lee and Rebecca Harding for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.
Sylvia Jeffreys
Sylvia Jeffreys for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.
Natalie Bassingthwaighte
Natalia Bassingthwaighte for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.
Emma Hamilton
Emma Hamilton for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.
Allison Langdon
Allison Langdon for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.
Maria Thattil
Maria Thattil for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.
Deborah Mailman
Deborah Mailman for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.
Magda Szubanksi
Magda Szubanski for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.
Lisa Wilkinson
Lisa Wilkinson for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.
Georgie Parker
Georgie Parker for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.
Leigh Sales
Leigh Sales for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.
Amanda Keller
Amanda Keller for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.
Claudia Karvan
Cladia Karvan for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.
Kerri-Anne Kennerley
Kerri-Anne Kennerley for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.
Kumi Taguchi
Kumi Taguchi for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.
Shaynna Blaze
Shaynna Blaze for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.
Simone Holtznagel
Simone Holtznagel for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.
Abbie Chatfield and Mel B
Abbie Chatfield for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.
Abbie Chatfield and Mel B for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.
Ada Nicodemou
Rebecca Harding
Anna Heinrich
Sonia Kruger
Sophie Monk
Anthony Callea and Tim Campbell
Anthony Callea and Tim Campbell for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.
Riana Crehan
Riana Crehan for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.
Sandra Sully
Sandra Sully for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.
Stefan Dennis
Stefan Dennis for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.
Christian Wilkins
Christian Wilkins for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.
Jacinta Stapleton
Jacinta Stapleton for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.
Charlotte Chimes
Charlotte Chimes for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.
Takaya Honda
Takaya Honda for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.
Lucinda Cowden
Lucinda Cowden for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.
Georgie Stone
Georgie Stone for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.
Richie Morris
Richie Morris for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.
Ben Turland
Ben Turland for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.
Feature Image: Getty / Instagram @sophiemonk, @annaheinrich1.
Top Comments