Every look from the glitziest Logies red carpet we've seen in years.

For the first time in two years, the TV WEEK Logie Awards are finally back, and the fashion is... better than EVER.

Due to COVID, we haven't been able to see much of our favourite Aussie stars strut their stuff down a red carpet. So there's something extra special about tonight's Awards as our celebrities put their best foot forward (sometimes literally) for the 62nd Annual Logie Awards.

The star-studded event is taking place on the Gold Coast, meaning glitz, glam, sequins, and LOTS of shiny material.

Here are all of the very best red carpet looks from the 2022 TV WEEK Logie Awards.

Waleed Aly

Waleed Aly for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.

Hamish Blake and Zoe Foster Blake

Hamish and Zoe Foster Blake for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.

Julia Morris

Julia Morris for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.

Sonia Kruger

Sonia Kruger for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.

Andy Lee and Rebecca Harding

Andy Lee and Rebecca Harding for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.

Sylvia Jeffreys

Sylvia Jeffreys for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.

Natalie Bassingthwaighte

Natalia Bassingthwaighte for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.

Emma Hamilton

Emma Hamilton for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.

Allison Langdon

Allison Langdon for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.

Maria Thattil

Maria Thattil for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.

Deborah Mailman

Deborah Mailman for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.

Magda Szubanksi

Magda Szubanski for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.

Lisa Wilkinson

Lisa Wilkinson for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.

Georgie Parker

Georgie Parker for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.

Leigh Sales

Leigh Sales for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.

Amanda Keller

Amanda Keller for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.

Claudia Karvan

Cladia Karvan for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.

Kerri-Anne Kennerley

Kerri-Anne Kennerley for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.

Kumi Taguchi

Kumi Taguchi for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.

Shaynna Blaze

Shaynna Blaze for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.

Simone Holtznagel

Simone Holtznagel for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.

Abbie Chatfield and Mel B

Abbie Chatfield for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.

Abbie Chatfield and Mel B for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.

Ada Nicodemou

Rebecca Harding

Anna Heinrich

Sonia Kruger

Sophie Monk

Anthony Callea and Tim Campbell

Anthony Callea and Tim Campbell for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.

Riana Crehan

Riana Crehan for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.

Sandra Sully

Sandra Sully for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.

Stefan Dennis

Stefan Dennis for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.

Christian Wilkins

Christian Wilkins for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.

Jacinta Stapleton

Jacinta Stapleton for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.

Charlotte Chimes

Charlotte Chimes for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.

Takaya Honda

Takaya Honda for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.

Lucinda Cowden

Lucinda Cowden for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.

Georgie Stone

Georgie Stone for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.

Richie Morris

Richie Morris for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.

Ben Turland

Ben Turland for the 62nd annual TV WEEK Logie Awards. Image: Getty.

Feature Image: Getty / Instagram @sophiemonk, @annaheinrich1.