'Get dat throat wet for me.' A step-by-step timeline of the most controversial sex scene on TV.

The Idol continues to be a divisive series, this time due to a sex scene aired in episode two featuring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp.

In the final minutes of the episode, The Weeknd (born Abel Tesfaye) and Depp get intimate with a silk tie, a bed, and a chair that's probably seen too much.

In case you're not across the new HBO series, The Idol follows the life of pop star Jocelyn (Depp) who is trying to revive her career following a breakdown she had after her mother's sudden passing.

Watch the trailer for The Idol here. Post continues after video.

On episode two, Jocelyn has a terrible day filming the music video for her comeback single 'I'm a Freak', so in an attempt to lick her wounds, she invites her new romantic interest Tedros (The Weeknd) over with some friends.

From here, a truly cursed sex scene begins.

If viewers didn't find the sex scene very sexy at all, well that's the point.

"There's nothing sexy about it," The Weeknd told GQ. "However you're feeling watching that scene, whether it's discomfort, or you feel gross, or you feel embarrassed... it's all those emotions adding up to: This guy is in way over his head, this situation is one where he is not supposed to be here."

Hey now! Listen to this episode of The Spill. Post continues after podcast.





The scene begins how most sex scenes do: the woman leads the man to her bedroom. Nothing to see here! Nothing too unusual!

Oh wait, there's a strange woman in the closet.

The woman is Chloe, one of Tedros' followers who we later discover is a talented singer.

Anyways, back to the sex. Tedros spots Chloe watching him get it on with Jocelyn. He says nothing to Jocelyn about this non-consensual voyeur.

Tedros follows the pop star's instructions to get a silk rope to tie around her head, and he presses her against the wall.

Image: HBO.

Tedros then says (and I quote): "Let me see those titties."

I'd love to say this is the worst thing Tedros says this episode, but it's barely scratching the surface.

My personal highlights are Tedros boasting about his "fat tongue," before telling Jocelyn to "get dat throat wet for me". This character has never pleased a woman in his goddamn life.

Jocelyn pleasures herself while splayed out on her bed, as Tedros watches. The man simply doesn't blink, it's unnerving.

In the background, smooth jazz is playing. Am I hallucinating? Am I in my chiropractor's office? If so, Dr. Steinfeld, looks away now.

Things escalated from here, oh boy, they escalated.

He instructs Jocelyn to reposition herself, as Chloe watches on also pleasuring herself.

I'm sorry but Tedros is deeply unserious in this, I can't cope.

I've seen too much and yet, I still don't feel like I've seen enough.

The scene ends with muffled noises that sound like Jocelyn giving Tedros a blow job. She doesn't sound like she's having a good time.

Nothing about this sex scene is something that people should want to recreate, as it violates Jocelyn's consent throughout, and tbh, the dirty talk is just cheesy and cringe.

But it's worth reminding viewers that this isn't a love story. In an earlier scene in episode two, Tedros is seen using a shock collar on one of his former muses, as he shouts "You're not a human, Izaak, don't forget – you're a f**king star."

The Idol probably won't have a happy ending, especially as the episode concluded with Tedros deciding he would move into Jocelyn's mansion. That's a huge yikes from me.

Feature image: HBO + Mamamia.