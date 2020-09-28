The real life faces and stories behind The Comey Rule, Stan’s unforgettable new miniseries.

Although Donald Trump is still in the midst of his presidency, it seems it isn't too early to reflect on his time in office.

New miniseries The Comey Rule, which is available to watch on Stan, is revisiting the 2016 US election and its immediate aftermath.

The two-part series primarily follows the tempestuous relationship between President Donald Trump (played by Brendan Gleeson) and James Comey (played by Jeff Daniels) in the months before and after Trump's surprise victory.

Based on James Comey's book A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership, the series kicks off when President Barack Obama (played by Kingsley Ben-Adir) appointed Comey to the position of Director of the FBI.

The series then delves into the FBI's investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails and Comey's controversial decision to reopen the case just weeks before the election.

The series also covers Russia's interference in the election, Trump's election win, and Comey's eventual dismissal.

While the series has had mixed reviews since its release, there's no denying the casting in the show has been... disturbingly accurate.

So without further ado, here are the cast of The Comey Rule and their real-life counterparts.

Jeff Daniels as James Comey

James Comey, 59, was the Director of the FBI from September 4, 2013, to May 9, 2017.

The controversial figure worked on several key investigations, including Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server and Russia's rumoured role in Trump's election campaign.

Over the course of his career, Comey has been publicly criticised for his handling of some of those key investigations, including his decision to reopen the Clinton email case in the weeks before the 2016 US election. (Clinton herself has said that she partly blames Comey's decision to reopen the case for her election loss.)

President Trump formally dismissed Comey on May 9, 2017. The White House issued a statement saying, "President Trump acted based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions."

As for Comey's thoughts on The Comey Rule, he shared: "I thought it was important that this work be shown to the American people before the election. I hope it makes a difference because it tells the truth."

Brendan Gleeson as Donald Trump

The second episode of The Comey Rule focuses on the relationship between James Comey and President Donald Trump in the lead up to Comey's dismissal.

Irish actor Brendan Gleeson underwent a dramatic transformation to play the US President.

While the US President is yet to respond to his portrayal in The Comey Rule, director Billy Ray shared that Gleeson is likely to face a lot of criticism.

"I wouldn’t want to expose any actor to the flack that I imagine Brendan is about to get from our current President," Ray told The Irish Sun.

"Ireland may not be far enough away."

Michael Kelly as Andrew McCabe

Michael Kelly, best known for his role in House of Cards, plays former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

Following James Comey's firing in May 2017, McCabe briefly stepped in as the Acting Director of the FBI.

After Comey's dismissal, McCabe famously opened a counterintelligence investigation into Trump and possible ties between his campaign and Russia.

In March 2018, Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired McCabe just one day before he was scheduled to retire on charges of misleading the FBI.

In response, McCabe sued, accusing officials of firing him to cater to Trump's "unlawful whims".

Jennifer Ehle as Patrice Failor

In The Comey Rule, Jennifer Ehle portrays James Comey's wife, Patrice Failor.

Unlike the show, Failor was largely kept out of the loop when it came to her husband's work.

Despite being unaware about Comey's investigation into President Trump's campaign, she has been vocal in the past about her political views.

"I wanted a woman president really badly, and I supported Hillary Clinton," she told George Stephanopoulos in 2018.

"A lot of my friends worked for her. And I was devastated when she lost."

Holly Hunter as Sally Yates

Holly Hunter stars as Sally Yates, the US Deputy Attorney General appointed by Barack Obama.

Yates later briefly served as Acting Attorney General during Donald Trump's presidency.

While in the position, Yates famously denounced Trump's executive order instituting a travel ban on certain Muslim-majority countries, stating the order was not consistent with the constitution.

After 10 days as Acting Attorney General, Trump dismissed her for insubordination.

T. R. Knight as Reince Priebus

Reince Priebus was the White House Chief of Staff for President Donald Trump for just seven months.

Priebus later submitted his resignation on July 27, 2017, before Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly was appointed Chief of Staff.

Kingsley Ben-Adir as President Barack Obama

Besides appointing James Comey as the Director of the FBI, President Barack Obama doesn't play a very prominent role in The Comey Rule.

To prepare to play Obama, actor Kingsley Ben-Adir "watched and listened to [Obama] a lot" and "had a fantastic dialect coach".

Steven Pasquale as Peter Strzok

Steven Pasquale appears in The Comey Rule as Peter Strzok, the former FBI agent who led the Clinton email investigation.

He also worked on Robert Mueller's investigation into any links between Trump's presidential campaign and Russia.

He was later removed from the investigation after personal text messages emerged between Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page in which the pair criticised Trump.

Although right-wing media speculated that Strzok was participating in a conspiracy to undermine Trump, a review of roughly 7,000 text messages by the Wall Street Journal found "no evidence of a conspiracy" against the US President.

Oona Chaplin as Lisa Page

Oona Chaplin plays FBI lawyer Lisa Page, who was caught up in the text message scandal with Peter Strzok, who she was having an extramarital affair with.

She later became the butt of many of President Trump's jokes following her dismissal from the FBI.

"When the president accuses you of treason by name, despite the fact that I know there’s no fathomable way that I have committed any crime at all, let alone treason, he’s still somebody in a position to actually do something about that," she told The Daily Beast in 2019.

"To try to further destroy my life. It never goes away or stops, even when he’s not publicly attacking me."

Scoot McNairy as Rod Rosenstein

Scoot McNairy portrays Rod Rosenstein, who succeeded Sally Yates as the US Deputy Attorney General.

He famously wrote a memo casting doubt on Comey's role in the Clinton investigation, which led to Trump's decision to dismiss Comey.

Jonathan Banks as James Clapper

Breaking Bad actor Jonathan Banks plays the former Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper.

He resigned in November 2016, effective at the end of President Obama's term.

William Sadler as Michael Flynn

William Sadler plays former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn in The Comey Rule.

In December 2017, Flynn pleaded guilty to "willfully and knowingly" making false statements to the FBI regarding conversations with Russia's ambassador.

Joe Lo Truglio as Jeff Sessions

Brooklyn Nine Nine's Joe Lo Truglio plays the former US Attorney General, Jeff Sessions.

Sessions, who served as Attorney General from 2017 to 2018, strongly supported Trump's decision to fire Comey.

He later resigned following months of conflict with Trump in regards to the investigation into Russian links to the election.

The Comey Rule is available to watch on Stan now.

