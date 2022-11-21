"I'm gonna do exactly what they did to us." The 6 wildest moments from episode 3 of The Challenge.

We're officially three episodes into The Challenge.

So far, it's been messy, filled with pettiness, gossip and lofty emotions – and we have loved every single second of it.

Of course, if you're not aware already, The Challenge is the show where 22 of Australia's most popular sports legends, influencers and reality TV stars compete against each other in a series of physically demanding challenges.

We've said goodbye to four contestants already (sorry Billy Dib, Suzan Mutesi, Jack Vidgen and Audrey Kanongara) and tonight, we said goodbye to two more.

Here are the biggest moments you missed from the third episode of The Challenge Australia.

David Subritzky is the best and worst part of The Challenge.

If David Subritzky (from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here) has shown us anything so far in this show, it's that he's here to win... and also that he loves to talk s**t.

After episode two where we saw David target Conor Curran (from MasterChef), by spreading the lie that he was "celebrating because he doesn't need to worry this week," it didn't play out well.

In fact, it was Emily Seebohm (Olympian) and David himself who were put up for elimination.

While the duo won in the end, it was bittersweet. Because right when he joined the rest of his cast mates for another week on The Challenge, the algorithm worked its magic and he got paired with Jessica Brody (from The Bachelor Australia).

Yup... The reality star who had just put him up for elimination and pined for him to go home.

Awkward... Image: Ten.

"It's obviously the worst-case scenario," she later said. "I have just put him up for elimination and I know that this is not going to be a good time."

David was less than pleased himself and said: "I don't even want to be near her right now. Let alone be teammates with her this is a joke. I hate the algorithm."

He put on his game face in the end, despite Jessica saying he gave her the "cold shoulder".

"This is the first time that there has been an elimination where people have come back to the house," David reasoned. "We need to put this in a box, close it, throw it away. And win the next challenge."

Fingers crossed. Image: Ten.

Cyrell and Conor seek revenge for Jack after winning The Challenge's latest game.

Cyrell Paule (from Married At First Sight) and Conor came out on top in this episode when they won the very dirty challenge that required them to dig through the mud for bolases, an ancient throwing weapon.

Of course, Cyrell made it clear her game plan was to get "revenge for Jack" (Vidgen) and also seek justice for herself against Grant Crapp (from Love Island Australia) who she dubbed a "snake" in the first episode.

"Grant is friends with my hubby Eden," she explained. "[In] the first challenge, Jessica and Grant put a token on us.

"You were a friend, and you were the first one to snake me out... You don't do that to me and get away with it... I'm gonna do exactly what they did to us."

Grant formed an alliance already, telling Ryan Gallagher (from Married At First Sight) and Johnny Eastoe (from Australian Survivor) that he would likely be the one going into elimination.

"Best case scenario [would be] Brooke B and Konrad going in," he said. "Worst case is obviously myself."

Ryan reacted by screaming "f**k, I've had it!" into his hands.

Image: Ten.

Brooke B and David go head to head.

While sitting down with Cyrell and Conor, David made it clear he wanted to go up against Brooke Blurton (from The Bachelorette) and Konrad Bien (also from The Bachelorette).

He eventually told Brooke his plans, who didn't receive the news well.

Image: Ten.

"You're the only person that has cried in this situation and I felt like you might have struggled," he told her.

"For you to bring that up. It's actually really, really hurtful," she responded. "Put me in the ring. I know where I stand with you now."

Image: Ten.

Cyrell and Grant clear their feud... kinda.. sorta... not really.

Grant tried to appeal to Cyrell by arguing that since they both have families, she should cut him some slack.

"I feel as though... coming from a family background, I respect you as a mother [and] I respect you as a competitor as well," he said. "We're both doing it for our families."

Kiki Morris (from The Bachelor), who is currently partnered with Grant, pleaded with Cyrell and Conor to choose Brooke and Konrad over them.

"I don't want to have to sit here and throw Brooke B under the bus but me being here and succeeding... This is me re-identifying who I am," Kiki said through tears.

Image: Ten.

"I'm so torn," said Cyrell, who most definitely was not torn as she decided to leave it up to Conor who felt he had to take her side.

In the end, he chose Grant and Kiki – who were less than pleased.

"I think that it was a bit of a low blow to even make us plead our case because they always knew they were going to put us there," Kiki said. "So now it has become not necessarily personal, but it was unnecessary."



image: Ten.

"It is what it is. And I'll remember that. Hopefully, I don't win this because we're coming straight for you," he told Cyrell.

Kiki may not be able to spell but she is very, very strong.

For the elimination challenge, the pairs were required to lift heavy tyres from their poles and stack them onto their platforms as fast as they could.

They were ALSO required to spell words backwards – and for every word they spelt incorrectly, six more tyres were added to their poles.

It didn't work out so well for Kiki who was required to spell "algorithm" backwards. In her defence, not many people can spell that word forwards either...

"I'm about to cry I'm having a breakdown," she said. "We're going home tonight."

While David was not convinced she would end up being a threat following her... awkward misspelling... she and Grant ended up dominating the challenge and sent David and Jessica packing.

"Kiki might seem small, but she's carrying these heavy tyres," Conor said. "Not one, not two, but three at a time. Impressed is an understatement."

"This is Jessica's fault."

Unfortunately for those who actually liked the havoc David caused, he and Jessica were sent home after they failed to finish piling their tyres on their platforms correctly.

While Jessica may have been a good sport about it, David felt Jessica should have been the only one packing her bags...

"This is Jessica's fault. I don't want to go home," he said. "Can we just send Jessica? I want to stay."

Unfortunately for him, he had to go too. Farewell to the drama and the gossip!

Or... perhaps not?

