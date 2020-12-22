Last month, Jimmy and Tam won The Block. Now, their winning home is going back on the market.

To catch up on all The Block recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Block hub page.

In November, Queensland couple Jimmy and Tam walked away from The Block with a record-breaking win of $1.06 million.

In a nail-biting auction, serial The Block bidder Danny Wallis bid $4.2 million, immediately bringing the couple's profit to a mind blowing $910,000.

But in the end, it was cyber security specialist Emese Fajk who had the winning bid of $4,256,000, bringing Jimmy and Tam's total profit to $966,000 – the highest profit in the history of the show.

"It's the most unbelievable thing I've ever witnessed in 16 seasons of The Block," host Scott Cam said at the time.

But now, one month on from the finale, Jimmy and Tam have been forced to put their home back on the market after its 28-year-old buyer reportedly failed to make the deposit for the home available for Channel Nine.

While buyer Emese Fajk has reportedly shared receipts of bank transfers indicating that the deposit had been paid for the 1950s-style Brighton home, the money has not yet reached Nine.

Speaking on A Current Affair, Jimmy and Tam shared that they were blindsided by the news.

"It's something no one ever saw coming, no one ever expected, but it's something we now have to deal with," Jimmy told A Current Affair. "We've pretty much been conned."

"We feel like we've been played," Tam added.

"She came to our house to watch the final episode with us. She cracked a bottle of wine out of the wine fridge. She actually cried with us when the result came over. It was like we knew her as a friend. We welcomed her into our family as a friend."

Jimmy added: "The auction was over a month ago and it's been strung along for that whole time leading up to this settlement date with no signs whatsoever that she wasn't going to buy the house."

While the home is going back on the market, the Queensland parents will remain the winners of the 2020 season, allowing the couple to keep their additional $100,000 prize money.

"Everyone at The Block and Nine are very disappointed for Jimmy and Tam that the sale of their home was not completed as scheduled today," a Nine spokesperson said in a statement.

"The process of the auction, sale and follow-up was conducted in full regard of the appropriate regulations for property auctions in Victoria and monitored by the Victoria Department of Consumer Affairs.

"Nine have confirmed Jimmy and Tam remain the winners of The Block 2020 as they would have secured the win on the previous bid. We will now work with them and their agents to finalise a sale as soon as possible and we are confident of a positive result for this unique property."

Likewise, host Scott Cam has claimed that the home will likely make even more money than it initially did at the televised auction.

"It'll sell, there's no doubt," he said.

"It might even sell for more because the market's going up."

He continued: "Obviously it's disappointing, and you know, we trusted her to have that coin. Like we trusted everybody that was in the room on the day and that every option trust every person that is around Australia. Stuff happens, and it's happened to us. It's about human nature, it's about honesty."

Posting to social media, Emese denied the claims put forward on A Current Affair, writing: "This was absolute fiction and I'm not gonna let you run with this s**t."

According to the Daily Mail, the 28-year-old has claimed she is "working on" providing the funds to Nine.

"I’m working on fixing the issue that I was part of as I was too lenient and trusting. I have a new firm behind me and I reached out to those who are behind the technical part of settlement and we are working this out," she said.

You can view the photos from Jimmy and Tam's The Block home below.

Jimmy and Tam, 1950s

Reserve Price: $3,290,000

Winning Bid: $4,256,000

Profit: $966,000

