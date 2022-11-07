"I'm happy to show my bank account." Everything that's happened since The Block finale.

To catch up on all The Block recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Block hub page.

The Block wrapped up last night in a dramatic finale that had us feeling precisely seven million emotions.

After three long months of watching contestants Tom and Sarah-Jane, Omar and Oz, Rachel and Ryan, Ankur and Sharon, and Dylan and Jenny renovate houses in Victoria's Macedon Ranges, the finale saw Omar and Oz walk away with the biggest profit in The Block history.

Thanks to serial Block bidder Danny Wallis, the friends sold their house for an eye-watering $5,666,666.66, securing $1,586,666.66 in profit and $100,000 in additional prize money.

However, the night left many fans feeling disappointed (and yelling at bidders on their TV screens) when Tom and Sarah-Jane's home sold for $4,100,000.99, leaving them with just $20,000.99, the lowest profit of the night.

The bad news kept on coming when Ankur and Sharon and Dylan and Jenny's houses failed to meet the reserve and were pulled from the auction to sell at a later date.

Here's a rundown of everything that's happened since the emotion filled auction.

Tom and Sarah-Jane will sell their car after walking away with the lowest profit of the night.

After walking away with $20,000, fan favourites Tom and Sarah-Jane shared they have decided to sell the Ford Ranger they won during Landscape Week on the show.

Reflecting on their 'disappointing' auction result in a post on Instagram, the couple wrote, "Unfortunately for Tom, we will sell the Ford and we will be walking away with $100,000, so no complaints from us."

"Even if we walked away with nothing, we had the experience of a lifetime and it's something we can tell our grandkids about. Are we disappointed? Sure, but nothing is ever guaranteed and at this point I think we’ll be fully over it by Tuesday. There are bigger issues in the world."

The pair also thanked fans for showing them "so much love and support" during their time on the show.

Bidder Adrian Portelli hits back at rumours surrounding Omar and Oz's win.

Things kicked off incredibly quickly for contestants Omar and Oz last night.

As the first contestants to go to auction, the friends watched on as a bidding war broke out between buyers, including Danny Wallis and a man named Adrian Portelli, who Omar and Oz knew.

However, since the finale, Portelli, who you may remember as "Lambo Guy" because of the car he rocked up in, has been accused of being a fake bidder planted in the auction to drive the price up.

Shutting down the rumours, Portelli shared a post to his Instagram Stories on Sunday night, stressing he was a "genuine buyer".

"For everyone questioning the legitimacy of the auction, I was a genuine buyer with every intention to purchase that property," he wrote in the post.

"Nobody is to blame for what happened. It’s an auction. If you’ve got two people that genuinely want the property, a bidding war will happen," he continued.

"I’m happy to show my bank account for anyone that suggests these were dummy bids."

Other fans came to the defence of Omar and Oz on social media, hitting back at claims the auction was "dodgy" - a label the friends have spoken up about during the show and how it can trigger racism due to their ethnicity.

"It's very easy to go to House 2... and say he's dodgy and it probably won't trigger anyone watching it from home, but if you say it to a Lebo or an Afghan or someone of complete different colour and culture, it's very different," Omar said on the show.

The Block host Scott Cam also addressed speculation that Portelli was a 'dummy bidder' on Fitzy and Wippa on Monday morning.

"No, he was keen on the house. And then it went too high, and he pulled out," he said when Wippa asked for his opinion.

"But having said that, I had someone suggest that to me. And I don't know that at all about the dummy bidding. But if the boys organised a dummy bidder to push that up to five million, well, that's a strategy isn’t it? And it's an auction. And of course, if Danny had stopped, then he would’ve had to buy the house. So that’s not a dummy bidder; that’s a bidder."

Omar and Oz also responded to the rumours, telling Fitzy and Wippa Portelli was willing to pay over four million dollars for the house.

"We actually reached out to a mutual friend [who] suggested that he might be interested, and he wanted to come have a look at the house. And when he did come, he absolutely loved it," Omar said on the show on Monday morning.

"At the end of the day, he [was willing to pay] $4.5 million. If Danny doesn’t show up, he buys the house for four and a half million, and we [would’ve] walked away with $420,000."

"But when Danny came in, everyone seems to get out of the race after that."

"I probably spent too much."

Multi-millionaire Danny Wallis walked away with three houses from last night's auction after buying Omar and Oz's, Tom and Sarah-Jane’s, and Rachel and Ryan’s properties.

However, after dropping a staggering $5,666,666.66 on Omar and Oz's house, Wallis admitted he probably overpaid.

"I probably spent too much at the first auction, but was surprised to pick up two more homes at what I feel was a bargain price, so I guess it all evened out in the end for me at least," he said, according to news.com.au.

Former contestant Josh Packham calls out "unfair" show.

Former Love Island and The Block contestant Josh Packham, who came second in last year’s season alongside his twin brother, has weighed in on the show, calling last night's auction "crazy".

"To walk away with nothing, or close to nothing, after giving up three months of your life and working so hard... I couldn’t imagine it. Major condolences to those three couples," he said in a video shared on his Instagram Stories last night.

"Obviously, Channel 9 got it wrong. They were looking for too high of reserves in this current market. They should have known it was too high for what it is in Gisborne. If you’re going to spend that much, you at least want privacy, you don’t want to see other houses, so they got that wrong too."

Packham, who renovated one of only two houses which were not bought by Danny Wallis last year, went on to call the show "unfair", saying teams need Wallis to win.

"It’s not really a fair competition anymore – it’s about what Danny Wallis is looking to purchase. He’s very important to the show. He bought three properties on our season, and if he didn’t bid on them, they could’ve gone for way closer to the reserve, so he did a huge favour for our season," he said.

"But it’s sort of becoming an unfair competition now because there’s a recipe – it’s very obvious if you want to win The Block, you need Danny Wallis to bid on your house, and you need a very strong underbidder."

Have the other houses on The Block sold?

So far, Ankur and Sharon and Dylan and Jenny's houses haven't sold, Scott Cam confirmed on Fitzy and Wippa.

"We're negotiating. And we'll do that for two weeks and take our time. I'm pretty confident that we're going to get, you know, maybe $4.2 or $4.3 million. But that doesn't help Tom and Sarah-Jane," he said.

We know Rachel and Ryan's house was formally passed on to Danny Wallis who bid at $4,050,000.50 when they failed to reach the reserve. He later agreed to raise the price to $4,249,800.85 after a private negotiation, securing the couple a profit of $169,800.85.

We can only hope the other two couples enjoy similar results when their houses sell.

Read more: A massive upset and a record-breaking win: Exactly what happened during The Block finale.

