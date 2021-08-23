"The styling is atrocious." All the photos from The Block's guest bathroom reveal in one place.

To catch up on all The Block recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Block hub page.

It certainly hasn't been an easy week on The Block Fans V Faves.

This week, the five teams put the drama of last week behind them and worked on their guest bathrooms.

From building issues to harsh weather conditions, it was a challenge for the five teams to reach the finish line.

Watch the trailer for this season of The Block. Post continues below.

In particular, Kirsty and Jesse struggled to complete their bathroom, facing 18 inspections from Foreman Keith over the course of the week.

But thankfully, all five teams completed their rooms. Here are all the photos from The Block's guest bathroom reveal:

Ronnie and Georgia

Perth parents Ronnie and Georgia spent $24,500 on their guest bathroom this week.

Overall, the judges loved the couple's bathroom, including the neutral colour palette.

"This is beautifully done," Neale said.

"It's actually a very contemporary palette, especially if you pair it with brushed brass," Darren added.

The judges also loved the use of KitKat finger tiles in the guest bathroom.

"[It looks] absolutely incredible," Shaynna said.

Although the judges also pointed out a few minor issues in the tiling, the trio agreed that the bathroom was completed to a high-quality standard overall.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Mitch and Mark

After receiving harsh feedback from the judges last week, Mitch and Mark were keen to turn things around with their guest bathroom reveal.

This week, the Sydney couple spent $20,833 on their guest bathroom, including some pricey pink arched tiles.

"Those tiles are absolutely superb. That colour is stunning," Shaynna said.

"There's so much sophistication in that. It's beautiful."

Shaynna also loved Mitch's inclusion of rubber ducks that he had spray painted gold to match the styling in the bathroom.

"The golden ducks are cute as hell," she said.

The judges all agreed that the guest bathroom was a massive improvement on the couple's guest bedroom last week.

"I think this is what we were missing last week in Mitch and Mark's bedroom. This is punchy as hell," Darren said.

"They're back in the game," Neale added.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Tanya and Vito

Melbourne parents Tanya and Vito, who spent $33,237 on their guest bathroom, were the next pair to face the judges.

Upon entering the room, the judges loved the bold colour palette in the bathroom as well as the floor to ceiling terrazzo tiles.

"They have lots of personality, this couple, don't they?" Shaynna said.

"They've learnt how to harness [their personality] and show it," Neale added.

However, the judges weren't sure about Tanya and Vito's decision to leave the toilet out of the bathroom. (The pair are instead opting to put the toilet in a small room next to the bathroom.)

"Having a bathroom this big without a toilet could end up biting them," Shaynna said.

The judges also weren't a fan of the black door trim, the bath mat, or the towel hooks used.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Josh and Luke

Next up were Love Island Australia's Josh and Luke, who spent $25,356 on their guest bathroom.

At first glance, the judges had an issue with the use of venetian plaster on the bathroom ceiling, which they thought was a waste of money.

Likewise, Neale had issues with the entire bathroom.

"It just feels incredibly dated," Neale said

"This bathroom, to me, is cold. I feel like I never want to see this grey again in a bathroom."

On the other hand, Shaynna thought that the styling in the room, which included a block of cheese on the side of the bathtub, was "atrocious".

"They are rookies, so I guess the errors that they make are rookie errors," Neale responded.

"I want to feel excited by a space when I walk into it as a potential buyer and I just feel that walking in here, there isn't a single thing that I haven't seen many many times before."

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Kirsty and Jesse

Kirsty and Jesse spent $19,022 on their guest bathroom this week.

It was a difficult week for the couple, who faced 18 inspections from Foreman Keith. But they made it through.

Upon entering the room, the judges loved the softness of the blue colour palette in the bathroom, including the powder blue basin.

However, they thought the styling was a bit kitsch.

"I love how it's beachy contemporary, but please get rid of the shells. It just brings it down," Shaynna said.

"It's cute and quaint, but you don't need it."

Overall, Neale thought that the bathroom perfectly suited the couple's guest bedroom.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

The judges' scores are tallied, and Mitch and Mark win. The Faves are officially back in the game.

Next week, the teams will work on their master bedroom.

The Block airs Sunday to Wednesday on Channel Nine and 9Now.

Want to find out more about the products used in The Block house decider challenge? Check out The Block Shop here.

Catch up on the rest of our The Block room reveals here:

Feature Image: Channel Nine/Supplied.