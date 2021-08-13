"I was so p*ssed off." All the behind-the-scenes gossip from The Bachelor in one place.

To catch up on all The Bachelor recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Bachelor hub page.

Jimmy Nicholson's season of The Bachelor has been eventful to say the least.

From heated cocktail parties to the unexpected exit of a frontrunner, we've certainly seen it all.

So, as the end of the season draws closer, we decided to round up the juiciest behind-the-scenes gossip from the show.

Watch the trailer for The Bachelor Australia 2021 below. Post continues after videos.



From a rumoured mass walkout to predictions about this season's winner, here's what we discovered.

Sierah's exit really was that brutal.

On Thursday night's episode of The Bachelor, Sierah Swepstone was sent home during a surprise rose ceremony.

After giving Jimmy a half-hearted goodbye hug, Sierah told producers: "I kind of had an inkling Jimmy wasn’t into tall, horny bogans. I think any guy would be lucky to have me. If Jimmy couldn’t see that, it’s a him problem."

Speaking to Mamamia on Friday, Sierah shared that her exit really was that brutal in real life.

"I was so p*ssed off," she said.

"I remember when Holly's name got called out, I pulled this face, and the girls p*ssed themselves laughing," she added.

"I honestly didn't say a word to him because I was so salty. And I didn't actually intend the rant to be quite so comical, but yeah, it worked out well."

Sierah added she has almost no regrets about her time on the reality show.

Listen to Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast, The Spill, below. Post continues after podcast.

"I've joked about getting a full face of Botox because you don't realise how bad your resting bitch face is until you go on TV and they're zooming in on your face constantly. It's just so funny. I had no idea how terrifying I was," she said.

"[But] I think that a lot of things were true to myself and authentic to me. I think that most people can gauge that I am just being really sarcastic and I don't really have any mean intentions."

While Sierah shared she was "shocked" at how much screen time she had, the 28-year-old admitted that she applied for The Bachelor because she "always thought" that she "should be a reality TV star".

"I was shocked, especially [watching] that first episode. I was like, 'Whoa, I've actually got more screen time than Jimmy here,'" she said.

"It would have been really good to have [a single date and have] an episode about me. But I have joked that the entire first half of the season was about me, anyway."

Speaking to Mamamia, Sierah also admitted that she didn't feel a spark with Jimmy on the first night.

"Look, he didn't blow my socks off. I thought he was a nice guy, but definitely not my usual type," she said.

"I would normally go for a blokey bloke. A tradie with calloused hands wearing high-vis. He was a little too refined for me."

Oh, Sierah. We'll certainly miss you.

There's a rumoured mass walkout.

According to podcast So Dramatic!, a number of contestants considered walking out of the competition after struggling to form a connection with Jimmy.

"So three girls wanted to leave the mansion or tried to leave because they weren’t into Jimmy and were over the whole thing," a source told host Megan Pustetto.

"Producers got wind of some of the girls wanting to leave, so they’re going to make it look like Jimmy kicked them all out to save face and to make them look good, because they can’t have the Bachelor looking unwanted."

This week, Tatum left the show during a cocktail party after she realised she had no chemistry with Jimmy.

So, will anyone else walk out? We'll have to wait and see. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

It seems the winner has already been predicted.

Once again, both Sportsbet and TAB have predicted the top two for Jimmy's season of The Bachelor.

At the time of publishing, both betting sites have Holly Kingston listed as the predicted winner.

In an added bonus, the reality show's famous ~winners music~ played when Holly made her grand entrance, adding to the predictions that the Sydney marketing manager will win Jimmy's heart.

Interestingly, there have also been rumours floating around that Holly is an actor. According to IMDb, Holly appeared in a number of episodes of teen drama Ready For This.

"I played a minor role in a television show over six years ago after I graduated from university," Holly said, responding to the speculation.

"Whilst I enjoyed my time doing this, my passion is in the field I currently work in. I have over five years' experience in marketing working for awesome Australian brands and that is where my sole focus is."

A surprise double episode.

On Thursday night, two episodes of The Bachelor were aired back-to-back.

After the series experienced its worst premiere in history, The Bachelor will also air as a double episode next Wednesday.

The premiere episode of Jimmy's season received 482,000 viewers, while last year's premiere episode had 681,000 viewers.

According to Perth Now, The Bachelor's premiere episode was beaten by a repeat of ABC TV’s Hard Quiz Kids Special, which had 502,000 viewers.

Feature Image: Channel 10.