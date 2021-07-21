"The cringe factor is sky high." All the best reactions to the first episode of The Bachelor.

To catch up on all The Bachelor recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Bachelor hub page.



Osher The Bachelor is back. And my god, did we need this in our lives.

Tonight we met the 23 women vying for Jimmy's heart and man did they get creative this year.

Not only did Jimmy receive a love cake, a love locket and a cavity check (?), one contestant managed to sneak herself into the first date right there and then on the red carpet.

But the winner for the most creative entrance undoubtedly went to Lily, who casually dropped from the sky in a flower covered crane. As you do.

Alas, in between the meet and greets and 733 airline puns (which is exactly 733 more than we needed), we learnt that not everyone in the mansion is happy. Namely, a woman named Steph who very much does not like pilots.

However, she somehow managed to get a rose while two other women we can't remember the names of were sent home.

Not bad for the first night.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the season premiere.

Feature Image: Channel 10/Twitter.