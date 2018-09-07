The Bachelor's Romy was a backup dancer for Nikki Webster. And there's a photo to prove it.

Last night Romy Poulier walked out from The Bachelor after her allies Cat and Alisha got the boot.

And it seems there’s a reason she was so incredibly dramatic about the whole thing.

It turns out she has a history of performance, dating right back to her childhood.

Catch up on the Honey Badger’s antics in the latest episode of Bach Chat..

And we can reveal that Romy was in fact responsible for bringing an iconic music video to life.

Here’s a clue: the strawberry kiss the 29-year-old planted on the Honey Badger wasn’t exactly her first.

Yep, that’s right .

When she was a child, Romy Poulier was a backup dancer for Australia’s most celebrated singers, Nikki Webster.

The actress posted a photo of herself with Nikki on her Instagram back in 2016, but the news was confirmed by a Ten spokesperson.

“Romy used to be one of her backup dancers in the day,” a Ten spokesperson confirmed in an interview with E! News.

Knowing that Romy brought one of the most important music videos of our generation to life brings us a lot of joy.

What were your childhood talents? Tell us in the comments.