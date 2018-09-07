"I had no intention of leaving." The upsetting truth behind Romy's Bachelor exit.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.
Last nights episode of The Bachelor left a lot of us scratching our heads as to why exactly Romy Poulier made the decision to reject the Honey Badger.
Romy, who has been dubbed one of the three ‘mean girls’ of the show, has now revealed what actually was going through her head and why the timing was just right for her family.
“I had no intention of leaving,” she said to TV Week in one of her first interviews since her exit went to air.
“I’m really impulsive as a human being, and sometimes that can get me into trouble. But something inside of me said I couldn’t stay and that I needed to go home”.
As it happened, that instinct was right and her decision to return home to Brisbane was well-timed. Within days of Romy exiting the reality TV series on her own terms, her father had a stroke.
Top Comments
Her father's health had nothing to do with her leaving, she left because Cat & Alisha were out. Nick knew what he was doing. I hope that Romy's dad makes great progress. But like other posters i hope we dont hear more from her. We dont need to be glorifying bullying in the media with our kids and young adults watching. Romy's behaviour was unacceptable. They say they were edited however they still said all of those awful things. And Romy's bullying and gaslighting behaviour of the young woman that ran to get away from her was awful. Yes maybe other people were upset but that is simply not ok!
I really hope we don’t hear more from her in the coming weeks. Am of course sorry to hear what happened to her father & hope her family is doing well, however we do not need the likes of her on TV, or her #villian persona winning followers, or any kind of media that allows impressionable young girls to think the kind of behaviour she displayed is in any way okay or worse rewarded with additional media / profile increase.