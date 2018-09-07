"I had no intention of leaving." The upsetting truth behind Romy's Bachelor exit.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

Last nights episode of The Bachelor left a lot of us scratching our heads as to why exactly Romy Poulier made the decision to reject the Honey Badger.

Romy, who has been dubbed one of the three ‘mean girls’ of the show, has now revealed what actually was going through her head and why the timing was just right for her family.

“I had no intention of leaving,” she said to TV Week in one of her first interviews since her exit went to air.

“I’m really impulsive as a human being, and sometimes that can get me into trouble. But something inside of me said I couldn’t stay and that I needed to go home”.

As it happened, that instinct was right and her decision to return home to Brisbane was well-timed. Within days of Romy exiting the reality TV series on her own terms, her father had a stroke.