News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

teens

“I was consumed with keeping her alive.” Why we need to talk about Teen-ternity leave.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warning: This post deals with mental health and may be triggering for some readers.

Suzanne Alderson knows exactly what it’s like to parent a child struggling with their mental health.

In 2015, Suzanne’s world was turned upside down when her teenage daughter came to her and said she was suicidal, labelling it "the darkest time in my life".

Her daughter was being chronically bullied at school, but to Suzanne, she presumed it was a teenage phase that they could ride out together.

But that unfortunately wasn’t the case. 

Watch: Parents of Teenagers Translated. Post continues below.

“When she was 14 she was badly bullied at school, and it had an increasingly poor impact on her mental health, and she declined to the point where she couldn't leave the house,” Suzanne said to the BBC podcast Woman’s Hour. 

“She couldn’t sleep, she wasn’t eating, so I took her to see our GP. She asked if she could go into the appointment on her own, and it was at that point that she disclosed to him that she had a plan to end her life imminently.”

Suzanne’s daughter then went on to attempt suicide. 

Sadly, she’s not the only young person dealing with mental health issues.

As reported on The Quicky, the number of children seeking medical intervention for mental health issues has increased dramatically since the start of the pandemic.

Suicide is also the leading cause of death among Australians aged 15 to 24. 

What this ultimately means is there are more parents than ever helping their children through a challenging time, while also juggling full-time work expectations. 

In the BBC interview, Suzanne said it was initially a situation they presumed as parents they could handle, believing it to be “a teenage phase”.

“We didn’t know what to do as parents, we didn’t know how to support her. And I have to say we probably ignored this for 12 months. I guess we just thought we could get through it or if it were something to do with just being a teenager.”

“We found that we were just consumed by it. We had the person that we love the most in the world, our child, and we just simply didn’t know what to do.”

Since her experience, Suzanne is now dedicated to helping parents in a similar situation, founding the charity Parenting Mental Health.

“I couldn’t really find any support. The judgement and stigma around having a child with a mental health issue is enormous. So I decided that if we made it through, I would make it my mission to make sure that no other parent felt like I did.”

“We all bring challenges, whether we’ve got children or not, to our role as an employee. We deserve support because we are a compassionate society, I would hope.”

Suzanne Alderton. Image: Twitter. 

If you, or a young person you know, Iis struggling with symptoms of mental illness please contact your local headspace centre here or chat to them online here. If you are over the age of 25 and suffering from symptoms of mental illness please contact your local GP for a Mental Health Assessment Plan or call Lifeline Australia on 13 11 14.

Feature Image: Facebook.

Tags: parenting , parenting-edm , news-stories , mental-health

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT

Top Comments

elbe25 20 hours ago
If only parenting was viewed by society as being important! As important as being a school teacher, or other educator, for example. Because raising another human being is one of the most important privileges we ever have. If society recognised the importance of parents concentrating on child raising for the relatively few years we are privileged to have our children reliant upon us, our world would be a very different place. Maybe the pandemic will have a silver lining in the increased parental involvement benefits to families. It is  already being remarked upon in studies of the babies born just before and during the pandemic. Parental attention, which is simply time, is so very important to children because there is no such thing as quality time. All time, lots of time and just being available all the time is so important to all children. 
I do speak with considerable experience of heartbreaking parental experiences without going into personal detail. 
Mumto2 a day ago
This was very similar to our families experience and it was so distressing. I used all my leave entitlements trying to keep my 16 year old teenager  afloat. After my leave ran out I begged to go part time and was (reluctantly) "allowed" to take a paycut to work part time.... time and counselling (and time) saw us all get through but I feel so sad for families who go through this. IT WAS SO HARD.  
MORE COMMENTS