"Trust me. Ted Lasso is the only TV show you need to watch this weekend."

In August 2020, the first season of Ted Lasso premiered on Apple TV Plus.

Amid lockdowns and protests, Jason Sudeikis' bumbling football coach provided the laughs we all so desperately needed.

Now, 12 months later, Ted Lasso is returning to our screens for a much-needed serotonin boost.

And goodness, we certainly need it.

The popular culture-clash sitcom follows Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), an American college-level football coach who is unexpectedly recruited to coach a fictional English Premier League team, AFC Richmond, despite having absolutely no experience in the sport.

When Ted Lasso first popped up on my Apple TV Plus feed last year, I didn't think it would be my cup of tea.

The premise seemed cliche, and to be honest, I don't really care for football.

But oh boy, I was wrong.

Despite my initial scepticism, Ted Lasso turned out to be one of the best shows that I watched in 2020.

And since then, I've spent every waking moment telling everyone to watch this show.

So, ahead of the release of season two, here are five reasons why Ted Lasso is the only TV show you need to watch this weekend.

1. The series has an unexpected back story.

The idea for Ted Lasso was born following an NBC Sports advertising campaign.

In 2012, NBC spent $250 million on the broadcast rights to the English Premier League. But there was a problem. NBC weren't sure if their US audience would embrace the Premier League.

So, in an effort to let viewers know that it was perfectly fine to be a little unsure about the rules, Ted Lasso was born.

In a number of short films, Jason Sudeikis' gum-chewing American football coach was seen struggling to understand the English Premier League's rules after being mistakenly hired as the new manager of Tottenham Hotspur.

Unexpectedly, the campaign was an absolute hit.

In the years that followed, Sudeikis' (now ex) partner Olivia Wilde refused to let him give up on the character.

And thus, Ted Lasso was born.

2. It's an easy watch.

In the world of streaming, time is key. And quite frankly, our attention span isn't... great.

With thousands of options to choose from, viewers are often drawn to fast, snappy series that they can digest in a day or two.

And that's exactly what Ted Lasso delivers.

With a half-hour format, season one of the series can be devoured in just one sitting, making it easy to binge before season two drops.

And although the first season of the sitcom is just 10 episodes long, the series certainly packs a lot in.

3. It's a comedy series. But it's also so much more than that.

Yes, at its core, Ted Lasso is a comedy series. But it's also so much more than that.

It's warm-hearted and charming and filled to the brim with feel-good laughter. But it also isn't afraid to make you cry.

From relationship breakdowns and panic attacks to self doubt and other personal struggles, Ted Lasso doesn't shy away from the sadder moments.

And even despite those darker scenes, Ted Lasso manages to provide an overwhelmingly optimistic, heartwarming escape from the world.

4. It has well-written characters.

For many sitcoms, it can often take multiple seasons for characters to develop and take shape.

But for Ted Lasso, there's a real depth to each and every character in the series.

Through the combination of well-written characters and an impressive ensemble cast, each character develops strongly over the course of the first season.

There's Jason Sudeikis, who plays the ever optimistic Ted Lasso. There's Brendan Hunt's Coach Beard, who builds an enviable bromance with Lasso. And there's Hannah Waddingham's performance as the intimidating yet vulnerable Rebecca Welton, who is the owner of AFC Richmond.

As for the AFC Richmond team itself, the players on the team are also well written with various compelling back stories.

As the episodes go by, you'll grow a fondness for each and every character.

5. It's not just about football.

Don't be fooled by the promos. Ted Lasso is not just a show about football.

The sitcom also presents a refreshing and realistic take on female friendship.

In particular, influencer Keeley (Juno Temple) and AFC Richmond owner Rebecca's (Hannah Waddingham) unexpected friendship is a series' highlight.

While the pair are virtually polar opposites, Keeley and Rebecca support each other, rather than trying to tear each other down.

"Women are such extraordinary creatures, and we don’t have to be competitive," Juno Temple told Variety.

"I think the show showing that is one of the things I’m proudest of being a part of, actually."

The first season of Ted Lasso is streaming on Apple TV Plus now. The second season will premiere on the streaming service on July 23, with new episodes dropping weekly.

