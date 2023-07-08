All the shiny easter eggs you may have missed from Taylor Swift's Speak Now album.

Easter has come again this year thanks to our beloved Taylor Swift.

And if you're a fan, you probably know our girl loves to drop hidden messages, or Easter eggs, throughout her performances, social media posts, music videos and lyrics.

“I love to communicate through Easter eggs,” Swift said in a 2019 interview with Entertainment Weekly. “I think the best messages are cryptic ones."

"You know when you plan something that far in advance, you’re kind of just flexing on planning. That’s what an Easter egg really does.”

And now with the new release of her album Speak Now (Taylor's version), we're learning more about the subjects of her iconic songs, and what she's got planned next.

In an Instagram post announcing the 2010 rerecord, Taylor wrote, “I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it.”

But not all the OG tracks made the cut. "I had to be ruthless with my choices, and I left behind some songs I am still unfailingly proud of now. Therefore, you have 6 From The Vault tracks! I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and the memories it brought back filled me with nostalgia and appreciation."

That's one of the things we love about Taylor, her brutal honesty, which will leave some of her exes shaking in their boots all over again.

John Mayer is the first who comes to mind. She was only 19 when she dated the then-32-year-old 'Your Body Is A Wonderland' singer.

A year later, she dated Twilight star Taylor Lautner, who's convinced he'll escape unscathed in Speak Now 2.0. “I think it’s a great album. Yeah, I feel safe,” he told TODAY.com back in May, before joking, “Praying for John,” in reference to Mr Mayer, who's widely believed to have inspired 'Dear John'.

During a June show, Taylor told the crowd to be gentle on her famous exes after the release of the re-record. “I'm 33 years old. I don't care about anything that happened to me when I was 19. … I'm not putting this album out so that you can go and should feel the need to defend me on the internet against someone you think I might have written a song about 14 billion years ago."

It's 100 per cent Tay Tay, all the way

As the superstar mentioned, Speak Now (Taylor's version) is completely self-written, meaning all the lyrics, a lot of which are cryptic, are all recollections of Swift's dating history and more.

It's the ultimate takedown album. Of course 'Dear John' is a thorny stab at her 12-year age gap with Mayer, while 'Mean' is believed to be about Perez Hilton's notoriously vicious self-titled blog.

New additions to the album, ‘Castles Crumbling’ and ‘Electric Touch’ are already new fan favourites.

As it stands, fans believe this could be an unidentified flame, as she gives little to no hints throughout the rest of the song.

She does, however, duet with Fall Out Boy, whom she performed with at the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. So was this "unidentified flame" in the audience? Or could it have been one of the models?

A new era is on its way

Now for the biggest Easter egg of all, which was coincidently planted on July 7, three days after Tay Tay's favourite public holiday, the Fourth of July. She does love an American Independence Day soiree, in fact, she's notorious for the girl power bashes.

Listen to this episode of The Spill. Article continues below.





It's a day of the year Taylor celebrates without fail, with her girl squad by her side. Three days after the fact, she shared a throwback to Instagram with said girl squad donning the red, white and blue, denim cut-offs and the singer's own natural curls. It was reminiscent of her 1989 era, which makes fans think a re-record of that album is next on her list of things to do.

Featuring the likes of her bestie Selena Gomez and the Haim sisters, it got us buzzing. "Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighbourhood independent girlies," she captioned the snaps.

There were also lots of references to the shade blue, which of course, was 1989's dedicated colour.

Feature Image: Getty.

Do you have any Streaming Video Services in your household? e.g. Netflix, Binge, etc. We want to hear from you! Take our survey now to go in the running to win a $50 gift voucher.