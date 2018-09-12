News
tv

Uh, so it seems Tayla Damir is in a relationship with another Love Island co-star.

In 2018, is there any way to confirm a relationship other than Instagram?

Rumours have been swirling that Love Island Australia winner Tayla Damir is dating co-star Dom Thomas and their latest Insta posts definitely make it look that way.

Both Tayla, 21, and Dom, 26, have shared cosy looking couple shots from a holiday on the Central Coast.

“Last night of holiday mode before going back to reality tomorrow. Central Coast provided some much needed down time with a great group of people,” Tayla captioned her photo.

Dom’s simply said “#HolidayMode”.

The romance rumours have been fuelled by many other Instagram posts in recent days, with the pair appearing in photos with friends and Love Island co-stars Amelia Marni and Josh Moss.

Dom also ‘liked’ a photo from a fan account about the remaining Love Island couples, which included a pic of him and Tayla.

Tayla won Love Island with Grant Crapp, but their relationship came crashing down shortly after the finale when it was revealed he had a girlfriend while on the show.

Dom and his Love Island girlfriend Shelby Mills confirmed their breakup last month.

Tayla had previously told NW Magazine that she wasn’t dating Dom, but a post on the ‘gram is worth a thousand words…
