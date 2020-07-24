From a 16yo on Home and Away to a star and mum-of-two: Tammin Sursok's life in the spotlight.

If you were watching Home and Away in the early '00s, you'll definitely remember Tammin Sursok.

The South-African born Australian actress landed the role of rebellious Dani Sutherland in her first-ever acting audition at just 16. She continued to appear regularly on the Australian soap for another four years, and won herself a 2001 Logie Award for her role.

But by 2004, Sursok was ready for bigger and better things.

Here's everything you need to know about Tammin Sursok's life After Home and Away

Watch Tammin Sursok playing Dani Sutherland. Post continues below.





Image: Channel 7.

After her success on Home and Away, Sursok decided to focus on her singing career. It was 2004 and she was signed to Sony BMG Music Entertainment.

The following year on May 22, 2005, Sursok released her debut album Whatever Will Be.

After the success of the album, Sony had plans for Sursok to expand her music to the UK and head there, but after some unexpected issues, the deal fell through.

In 2006, Sursok decided to go back to her acting career. That year, she landed her film debut in the teen rom-com starring Emma Roberts and JoJo, Aquamarine.

Image: 20th Century Fox.

In 2007, she appeared as Colleen Carlton on the American soap, The Young and the Restless, and the following year, won a Daytime Emmy Award for her portrayal of the character. But after two years in the role, Colleen was killed off.

Over the following years, Sursok appeared in multiple family friendly films and television shows including the made-for-television Nickelodeon film Spectacular! and eight episodes of Hannah Montana.

In 2010, Sursok landed her most well-known role as Jenna Marshall in the teen mystery television series, Pretty Little Liars.

In 2011, Sursok married actor, producer and director, Sean McEwen in Florence, Italy.

The day before, they had just finished writing the script for their film, Whaling.

"We finished it the day before we got married. We always said to each other, 'If we can do this, we can do anything,'" Sursok told 9Honey.

The film, which was released eight years later, starred Sursok and Harry Potter's Tom Felton and was directed by Sursok's husband.

"It's hard to work with your husband... it can be an amazing thing, but you have to let go of your ego and your id," she admitted to the publication.

In 2013, after a complicated birth, Sursok's first daughter Phoenix Emmanuel was born.

"It was not my perfect birth plan. Not even close. If anything it was everything that I didn't want and I carried the weight with me for quite a while," she shared on her blog.

She also opened about the challenges of early motherhood.

"I struggled post-partum with my first, because I had no community and I felt very isolated and had no network," she explained to Marie Claire.

"Nobody talks about this, but the first year of having a baby is so blissful and so hard - and it's so hard on your marriage too."

Six years later, Sursok and McEwen welcomed their second daughter, Lennon Bleu.

Sursok has spoken openly about the fact that the journey to a second child wasn't easy.

"When we decided to have a second child, I got pregnant really fast again - and we lost that baby in the doctor's office," she recalled during an interview on The Morning Show.

"It was pretty far into my pregnancy, so it was quite shocking. When things like that happen, you never think it's going to happen to you.

"But they're so common, and we don't talk about it. And then I had another miscarriage before Lennon, so two back to back."

These days, Sursok, her husband and their two girls live in Los Angeles, California. Sursok continues to act, make TikTok videos in isolation and candidly opens up about her teen struggles with body confidence.

Feature image: Getty and Instagram/@tamminsursok