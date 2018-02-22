Sylvia Jeffreys jokes she'd be "gobsmacked" to receive an invitation to Karl's wedding.

News presenter Sylvia Jeffreys says there are “happy, happy days ahead” for Today co-host Karl Stefanovic and his new fiancee, shoe designer Jasmine Yarbrough.

Jeffreys, 31, reads the news on the Today desk alongside Stefanovic, 43, and she’s also his sister-in-law after she married Peter Stefanovic last year.

Speaking to Nova’s Chrissie, Sam and Browny yesterday, Jeffreys spoke publicly for the first time about the recent engagement that followed Stefanovic’s 2016 split from his wife of 21 years, Cassandra Thorburn.

Jeffreys said the father-of-three is “extraordinarily happy” and that there are “happy, happy days ahead”.

“They’re a beautiful couple,” she told the radio show hosts, before taking a jab at the Stefanovic brothers’ organisational skills.

“I will tell you one thing, Karl, much like Pete, is not really an organiser. They can’t even really pull a lunch together more than three hours in advance,” Jeffreys said.

“Don’t ask them to book the restaurant, mate, because you don’t know where you will end up. Probably at 17 different locations for each guest! If I just receive a physical invitation I will be absolutely gobsmacked that he succeeded.”

Stefanovic and Yarbrough, 34, made their engagement public earlier this month when Yarbrough, a former model, was photographed attending Harper’s Bazaar Australia’s 20th anniversary party wearing a large and very shiny engagement ring.

Last week, Stefanovic confirmed the engagement speaking to The Fix saying he is “grateful” and happily surprised at the direction their relationship has taken.

“When Jasmine came into my life, I had no thoughts of new love or the future, but we are happy and grateful we found each other,” Stefanovic said.

“We are yet to work out when we will get married, but probably later this year. We are both very happy.”

The wedding date is yet to be confirmed but, as Jeffreys said: “I will just be happy to be there celebrating whenever it all happens.”

Physical invitation… Or not.