Every style, shape and level of coverage: The best swimwear to buy online right now.

The clouds are clearing and plans being pencilled in the diary: summer's well and truly on its way.

It's time to dust off our warm-weather clothes (or unwrap the ones we just ordered) and get our outfits in order for the many picnics, barbecues and beach days ahead.

Watch Mamamia's Clare Stephens review *those* viral bikini bottoms. Post continues after video.

With that being said, we need to talk about swimwear.

It's no surprise that after 18 months of too much time inside, many of us are feeling a little apprehensive about popping on a bikini or one piece and heading to the local pool.

So we rounded up every type of swimsuit you can think of, depending on how much coverage you're looking for this summer. Because you deserve to feel confident and enjoy the sh*t out of those beach days.

Bikinis.

Triangle bikinis.

The classic bikini style that's also the most versatile. Wear it how you typically would (around the neck) or flip it upside down for a Gen Z inspired twist.

Glassons

Glassons not only create affordable, on-trend clothing but swimwear too. This year's swim range overlaps with fashion trends we're seeing across the board - strappy detailing, cut-outs and nostalgic retro patterns.

Image: Glassons.

Sabo Skirt

Brisbane-based boutique Sabo Skirt has released a range of swimwear that's selling like hotcakes. We're drooling over the coloured gingham bikinis (they comes in various styles, too!)

Image: Sabo Skirt.

Triangl

The swimwear brand that became insanely popular for their neoprene bikinis in the 2010s has made a comeback with the cutest range of two-pieces in just about every colour and pattern you can think of.

Image: Triangl.

Bikinis for bigger busts.

With so many brands now catering for all shapes and sizes, women with bigger busts are spoilt for choice.

Marvell Lane

When asking colleagues and friends in the Mamamia community about their favourite swimsuits, this Lady Startup label - all about making swimwear for bigger boobs - came up countless times.

Image: Marvell Lane.

Monday Swimwear

Another Australian label that offers a whole range of bikinis specifically for bigger busts. With a solid size range, they offer this style in both a bikini and one-piece version.

Image: Monday Swimwear.

Raq Apparel

Another Australian made, female-owned brand designed by busty people, for busty people.

Image: Raq Apparel.

Bikinis with full coverage bottoms.

Many of us worry that bikini bottoms will show too much... bottom, but thankfully, so many brands are making options for as much or as little coverage as you desire.

If fuller coverage is what you're after, you can either opt for high-waisted bottoms or the relatively new option: swim shorts.

Bydee

Aussie label Bydee has been flooding our Instagram feeds with their Mediterranean inspired bikini prints.

While they do ultra flattering high-waisted bottoms, the brand makes each pattern in countless styles and cuts depending on the coverage you want.

Image: Bydee.

Zulu and Zephyr

To take you from your morning stroll straight into the ocean, Byron Bay brand Zulu and Zephyr has created swim shorts.

Made from towelling fabric (known for its ability to dry quickly), they not only provide a little more coverage but also limit how much you need to lug to the beach.

Image: Zulu & Zephyr.

Camp Cove Swim

Camp Cove Swim aims to make swimwear of minimal waste and high quality for all shapes and sizes. The result? The cutest cossies in retro patterns.

Image: Camp Cove Swim.

Strapless bikinis.

And lastly in the bikini category: the best option to avoid awkward tan lines showing through your post-beach 'fit (because no one wants that).

Hunza G

Hunza G is known for making top quality swimwear, especially strapless bikinis.

So, while the prices appear steep (we know), they last season after season. And since they come in block colours - both bright and neutral - they won't go out of style either.

Image: Hunza G.

One piece swimsuits:

One-pieces for fuller busts.

Both brands mentioned below we touched on earlier when discussing bikinis for bigger busts. But their options in one pieces we're too good not to include in this category!

Image: Marvell Lane.

Image: Monday Swimwear.

One-pieces with coverage.

Saint Somebody

Luxury Australian swimwear brand Saint Somebody designs high-quality swimwear for curves. Each style is made in small batches and comes in sizes 12-22 to suit both small and larger busts.

Image: Saint Somebody.

Georgi Swimms

Georgi Swimms is new to the scene. The Sydney-based sustainable swim brand launched earlier this year with a range of bikinis and one pieces including this '70s halter neck option that doubles as a bodysuit.

Image: Georgi Swimms.

YouSwim

UK brand YouSwim creates swimwear that claims to fit seven sizes in one. The swimsuits (which come in both two pieces and one pieces in SO many colours) have rave reviews online and in our article where we tried the one piece for ourselves.

Image: YouSwim.

Burkini:

Lyra Swim

Lyra is all about revolutionising modest swimwear. They create stylish swimsuits in a range of colours and coverage, and each includes the swim top, leggings, detachable skirt and cap. You can also purchase a swim hijab to match each suit.

Image: Lyra Swim.

Which swimsuit is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.

Feature image: YouSwim, Marvell Lane, Instagram/@zuluandzephyr @campcoveswim