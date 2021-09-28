"I'll wear it to death": 25 things the Mamamia team shopped this month.

With lockdown set to end in the coming weeks, the Mamamia team have been doing some online shopping and getting their "outside outfits" in order.

From throw-on dresses to oh-so-many pairs of sandals, here are 25 things we shopped this month.

"If we get the chance to go back to the office this year, I plan on wearing many chuck-on dresses to make my mornings stress-free. So, first up, I ordered this. I guarantee I'll wear it to death." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

Image: Supplied.

"Did I need these velour slides before spring? No. Did I WANT these velour slides before spring? Yes. H&M is so good at translating big trends into wearable and affordable designs - and these are an interpretation of a really fashion-forward footwear style you'll be seeing on all the major influencers come summer. I'll be sliding these on with my swimwear and robes, and just generally staring at them in awe." - Tamara Davis, Head of Lifestyle.

Image: Supplied.