We're calling it: Meghan Markle is 100% behind the Sussex Royal Instagram account.

We’ve got a confession to make: We think about Meghan Markle’s old Instagram account way more than we’d care to admit.

We remember the green juices.

We remember the impossibly bendy yoga poses.

We remember the many charitable calls-to-action.

We remember the inspo quotes.

And we vividly remember those spooning bananas.

It sure was a simpler time for the now-Duchess of Sussex. Meghan seemed to use social media and her now defunct lifestyle website 'The Tig' as a creative outlet.

You could tell Meghan loved curating her grid and each picture portrayed her carefully-constructed reality. She was a yogi, an earth mother, a feminist. An influencer. And Duchess-to-be definitely knew how to flat lay...

Alas, when Meghan and Prince Harry went public, she had to give up her social media presence. So our glimpse into her world was rudely snatched away.

Until now.

Because there is no way that Meghan isn’t the person responsible for the recent pictures on the Sussex Royal Instagram account and we will not hear otherwise.

The Palace’s PR team supposedly post on behalf of the royals but we’re pretty sure Megs is spending what little downtime she now has, curled up on the lounge at Frogmore Cottage, posting to Sussex Royal.

Hear us out…

Clue 1: The filters.

The pictures on Sussex Royal often have a very artsy feel to them. Namely because everything looks artsy in black and white.

See here:

And here:

The recent never-before-seen pictures from their wedding day, accompanied by 'This Little Light of Mine' is peak Meghan.

Watch the video the Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted to celebrate their anniversary. Post continues after video.

Her taste in filters has definitely evolved, but the love for them was always there.

Clue 2: Absolutely everything about this picture.

Is this a stylish influencer's account we've stumbled upon? Nope, it's Sussex Royal but it has Meghan written all over it. The whole set-up of this shot is an influencer's dream. The teeny tiny baby feet, the angle, the flowers... It's a beautiful snap and we're calling it: all Meghan's doing.

Clue 3: The American spelling.

Probably the biggest clue yet that it is in fact Meghan posting on the page is the American spelling. The eagle-eyed amongst us might've noticed the spelling of 'honor' in the post above. In previous posts, there have been other Americanisms, namely: 'organization' and 're-energized', so it definitely sounds like it could be Meghan posting.

Clue 4: The way calls-to-action are presented.

Meghan has always used her celebrity profile to raises awareness of charities close to her heart. Some of the pictures she's recently posted wouldn't have looked out of place on her old Instagram.

This post particularly looked like a throwback to the sort of content she used to post on her own account:

We’re definitely supportive of Meghan’s Instagram 2.0. Long may her reign as content creator continue.

Do you think it's Meghan secretly controlling the Sussex Royal account? Tell us in the comments.