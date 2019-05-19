A year on, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share a bunch of new photos of their wedding day.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

On May 19, 2018, the world watched as Meghan Markle, a former Suits actress from the US, married the man who was arguably the world’s most eligible red-haired bachelor (Prince Harry, not Ed Sheeran).

Now one year on, the Sussex Royal Instagram has given us a glimpse into what went on behind-the-scenes on the couple’s wedding day at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle last year.

We see Prince Harry and Prince William walking down the stairs before the ceremony, a private moment between Prince Charles and Meghan Markle just before he walked her down the aisle, and even pictures of the couple signing their wedding documents, all compiled into a short video.

“Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Today marks the one year anniversary of the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” the caption on the video read.

“We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day.”

The Instagram caption further explained that the selected song behind the video montage, ‘This Little Light of Mine’, was chosen by the couple for their recessional.

The Duke and Duchess included a message of their own at the end of the Instagram, writing, “Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful.”