Aside from wearing a protective hat and broad-spectrum sunscreen, we don’t need to tell you sunglasses are another crucial item you need for the summer months.

Plus, they're fun.

However it can be difficult to figure out which style will personally suit you when you're shopping online. Sure, they might look good on the model, but what if they just don't vibe with your face?

And shopping in-store isn't any easier, either. We've all done that thing where we stand in front of the sunglasses case and try on one after the other in an attempt to find a pair that just miraculously work.

So, here’s the drill: take a read through our guide below, figure out which shape is closest to yours and shop our recommendations from there.

If you have a… heart-shaped face.

Heart-shaped face. Image: Getty.

Those with this face shape tend to have a wider forehead and distance across their brow section, while the bottom half of their face tapers in.

If you notice your face tends to get narrower down towards the chin, this is where you fit.

In order to accentuate your defined cheekbones and strong jaw, lighter frames and oversized sunglasses with exaggerated bottoms are best suited.

Best sunglasses for heart-shaped faces.

Image: The Iconic.

Image: Myer.

Image: Cotton On.

If you have a… round face shape.

Round-shaped face. Image: Getty.

If you fit into the round face category, this means the width from your ear to ear and forehead to the chin are the same. You also may have softer features.

We recommend steering away from circular sunglasses and rather opting for square or rectangle options as these will accentuate your cheekbones.

Best sunglasses for round faces.

Image: Forever New.

Image: Sunglass Hut.

Image: Sin Eyewear.

If you have a… square face shape.

Square-faced shape. Image: Getty.

People with square faces tend to have bolder features, including a wide jaw, forehead and cheekbones. If you notice your jaw is strong but not pointy, you will most likely fit into this category.

Therefore, round or oval sunglasses may be best suited, as they will balance and soften your defined facial structure.

Best sunglasses for square faces.

Image: The Iconic.

Image: David Jones.

Image: The Iconic.

If you have an… oval face shape.

Oval shaped face. Image: Getty.

Those with oval faces will notice their face is more elongated and it becomes narrow at both the forehead and chin. Lucky for you lot because you can pull off almost anything!

But if you're to choose any sunglasses, rectangular frames are generally a good choice as they will widen the face. Cat-eye styles are great, too — but again, any style will suit.

Best sunglasses for oval faces.

Image: ASOS.

Image: Quay Australia.

Image: Cotton On.

