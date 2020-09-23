We have it on good authority these are the 5 things you'll be wearing this summer.

A few months ago, we wrote about what we'd all be wearing when we returned to our workplaces and everyday lives. But with many Australians still in lockdown and the hallmark events of this time of year (think spring racing, summer barbecues and all the weddings) more or less on hold, it kinda feels like fashion is.. cancelled this year.

And that's ok, because our personal style is not exactly a priority with the pandemic and protests and the US election and the looming bushfire season and that Netflix octopus and what were we talking about again?

Oh yeah, fashion.

So let's all agree that clothes shopping isn't a necessity this year - but for some (hi, yes, me) it is a lovely distraction.

If you're looking to add a few fresh pieces to your summer wardrobe, because there WILL be places to wear things (even if for now it's just your balcony), behold the five items you're going to want to shop now - according to the oracle of Instagram.

Cute twinsets.

You're not imagining it. Your feed is suddenly full of matching top and short sets in various shades of pastel. Think of it as the logical evolution of the tracksuits we lived in through lockdown 1.0.

















Ditzy swimwear.

Forget splashy tropical prints and brights on your bathers, this is the season of tiny florals and gingham. Nostalgic prints and washed-out colours are a throwback to 70s style, and you'll be seeing them on one-pieces, rashies, bikinis and matching bucket hats (don't fight it - they're back.)



















Boho blouses.

Ugh so sorry we said the word blouse but there's really no other way to describe the puffy shirts having a style revival in 2020 than... blousy. Put it down to the rise of Zoom styling, where the focus is on tops (and anything goes down below), but these babies are going to be everywhere.

















Tiered dresses.

What we've affectionately called the 'tent dress' actually had its moment in winter, with long sleeved ankle-skimming styles spotted on all the cool girls - but now spring's rolled around, mini and strappy versions are set to take over. The best thing is the versatility - you can wear them loose over swimwear or belt them up for a bit more shape. And the colours and prints are endless, so you do you.

















All the hair accessories.

Bulldog clips. Scrunchies. 90s bandanas. If your hair's feeling a bit boring, resist the urge to chop it all off or give yourself an iso fringe and add a novelty accessory instead. It's a vibe.























Feature image: Instagram / Whitney Uwandu / Peony Swimwear / Petal & Pup via @bohemianromantic



