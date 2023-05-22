Knowing the unspoken laws of sharing a gym is both a prerequisite and non-negotiable for attendees and considering each other while you're exercising in a shared space is crucial – especially given that hot and sweaty usually means excessive bodily fluids and smells that make your eyes water.

Wiping down equipment, using headphones and putting weights back on their racks are some of the very obvious ways to respect each other at the gym and ensure everyone has a pleasant experience.

There are also a few rules of gymnasium etiquette that aren't spoken about enough, like, interrupting someone mid-workout in an attempt to secure a phone number.

It's true, far too many of us have had to endure interrupted workouts, only to receive cheesy pickup line, maintain awkward convos and witness weird behaviour all in a failed mission to impress us.

Steph Claire Smith recently aired her thoughts on whether it's okay to hit on women at the gym in an interview on KISS FM's Woody and Allen radio show.

The co-founder of hugely successful fitness program Kic, shared some very wise words that she wants men to know ASAP.

Watch: When I get to the gym but forgot my headphones. Story continues after video.

Steph starts the interview off by saying, "going to the gym is valuable 'me time' for a lot of busy women and they don't want to be disturbed."

The 28-year-old explained that joining a fitness centre often isn't just about physical health and the want to 'get into shape', but the desire to improve their mental health as well.

"It's my time where I am setting up my corner, putting my headphones in and getting my workout done."

Steph has a message for men out there hoping to find love in the fitness club.

She say that guys need to "read the room" before interrupting a woman working out, hoping to strike up a conversation.

Steph spoke about her own experiences with this, sharing that she was once on a run and when she was finally hitting her stride, a man tapped her on the shoulder and served her with one of the worst pickup lines ever.

Steph replied with a very short "are you joking" and continued on her way.

Highlighting a very important sentiment, "It's not a space that I go to that I'm hoping to get checked out or anything".

It comes down to a simple premise: Women should be afforded the same luxuries as men, like feeling safe and unbothered by those around them.

Experiencing any form of anxiety around heading to the gym because of unwanted attention is not okay, and it's important we remind each other of the expectation around sharing communal spaces.

Feature Image: Getty