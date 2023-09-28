'I went behind the scenes of Stan Original Series C*A*U*G*H*T. It was like nothing I've ever seen.'

On a cold and eerie Thursday afternoon, I found myself in a dense jungle.

There was bird noise with peacocks roaming about, leafy foliage everywhere and a mist that became the perfect backdrop for filming. There was a smouldering campfire nearby and a makeshift jungle hideout in another corner, my gumboots caked in thick, wet mud.

It was hard to believe we weren't in the middle of nowhere, but rather on a film set at a property in Sydney's Northern Beaches.

I was on the set of C*A*U*G*H*T, which is the new Stan Original Series (out now) that is set to be a hit with audiences.

It's a six-part satirical series that follows four Aussie soldiers sent on a secret mission to a war-torn country, who are mistaken for Americans. They are captured by freedom fighters and produce a hostage video that goes viral.

But when the soldiers reach 'celebrity status' thanks to the video, they realise that being caught might just be the best thing that ever happened to them.

Watch: Take a look at the green band trailer for C*A*U*G*H*T here. Post continues below.

There's a stellar Aussie cast, including Rebecca Breeds, Travis Fimmel, Lincoln Younes, Alexander England, Fayssal Bazzi, Bella Heathcote, Ben O’Toole and Erik Thomson.

And as for the Hollywood talent in the show, there's Sean Penn, Susan Sarandon and Matthew Fox.

C*A*U*G*H*T was created by Kick Gurry, who directs, produces, writes and stars in the series. And while visiting the set and seeing the cast in action, I met him.

"It's been unbelievable to film. I truly felt like I've sort of been walking lucidly through a magical childhood [dream of mine]," he told me.

"It's been really just a pretty joyous experience, also because most of the actors on this are used to shooting dramas not comedies, so we were all telling jokes and just having fun."

Trawling through the jungle, there were well over three dozen people on set – producers to publicists, make-up artists to lighting and sound experts, actors and more.

There was also a stuntman and armourer working with grenades and guns for a couple of fight scenes.

"There's been four explosions just today!" one of the producers told me over lunch.

The craziness didn't stop there.

Perhaps the most iconic – yet completely bizarre – scene was one involving Travis Fimmel, who happened to be wearing what looked to be a makeshift dead dingo pelt on his head. While his character was locked in hand-on-hand combat, Fimmel made howling noises.

Of course, for all the pros on set who knew the script back to front, this scene likely made complete sense to them. But for me it was a very new experience!

Australian actor Alexander England – best known for roles in Offspring and How to Please a Woman – said he "loved how bizarre it all was" while watching this scene with us. And as an outsider who was plunged into the jungle for a day only to come across a Hollywood actor pretending to be a wolf (???) it was a complete and utter fever dream.

And I lapped up every minute of it.

Acclaimed Australian actor Rebecca Breeds told Mamamia that filming this show had been one of the most enjoyable projects she has ever done. Breeds plays Josie Justice, a determined yet disgraced Aussie TV journalist who is determined to get the scoop on the hostage crisis after getting cancelled following a hot-mic situation.

To get into the news reader character, Breeds said she leant heavily on watching a bunch of 60 Minutes.

At the heart of this show's premise is the characters' quest to find fame – a storyline that really interested Breeds.

"Sometimes in order to do what you love and what you feel called to do, there is this kind of handshake with the devil. It is a business, it is an industry. If it doesn't sell, no one gives a s**t unfortunately," she said.

"You want to be a purist, you want to be an artist, and I get that. I love acting, performing and telling stories – but at some point you need someone to employ you."

When we spoke to Breeds, she had been in the makeup chair getting ready for a few scenes to shoot later in the day. Saying her jaw hurt from laughing so much with the cast and crew, she told Mamamia it was a breath of fresh air to be venturing into the satire genre.

"When I want levity, I go to comedy. While reading the script [for the first time] I had literal shrieks of laughter, and you don't often get that. It's so deliciously, delightfully, inappropriate."

(Might I add that the constant siren song of peacocks for the entirety of our conversation added quite the ambiance.)

Breeds said working with her co-stars like Lincoln Younes has been a blast from the past, considering the pair's characters were once love interests on a very popular Aussie soap a decade ago.

"We have some crazy times that were shared. It's so nice turning up to a set and already having such a rapport with people. Everyone is very down to earth as well. No bulls**t and no ego, and that starts at the top with Kick [Curry]," she said.

"I've never been a part of a show that I'm so desperate to watch for my own selfish desire. I just think it's funny and I can't wait."

There's no doubt C*A*U*G*H*T has been one of the most anticipated new TV shows of 2023. And after speaking to the cast and producers, and seeing the sheer chaos on set firsthand, I can say with certainty that it's a show like no other.

Stan Original Series C*A*U*G*H*T is now streaming, only on Stan.

Feature Image: Stan.