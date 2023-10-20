Having big boobs is much like having siblings – you didn’t have a say in their existence and they get in the way of activities, yet sometimes they come in handy.

If you’re one of those people who is blessed in the chest, so to speak, then you’ll know what it’s like to navigate the world with a Plus Two always leading the way.

It means accidentally rolling over in bed in the middle of the night and feeling a sensation akin to straddling two bloated wombats. It means not being able to strap yourself into the safety harness that’s standing between you and certain death on roller coasters. Or owning a Burn Book solely dedicated to strapless dresses and all who champion them.

But even if you leave your home each day with your boobs strapped to your chest with the same level of force afforded to Hannibal Lecter in Silence of the Lambs (we're talking two bras here), there is one tricky situation in which they must be left untamed. Free to wreak havoc like two fleshy Godzillas on a rampage through New York City.

I’m talking, of course, about the perilous journey that comes with getting a spray tan when you’re a woman with larger breasts.

Now, if you were to ask me what my own bra size is, I would be at somewhat of a loss. Human mathematics have not yet evolved to a level where they could calculate such a number, but it’s safe to say they would be classified as immense, gargantuan and behemothic.

Unfortunately, I’m a woman who avoids the sun like anti-vaxxers avoid common sense, but who still wants a bit of brown sheen across her skin at all times.