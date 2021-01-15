In 2018, Sophie Monk sat next to Joshua Gross on a plane. Now, they're engaged.

Sophie Monk and her partner of two years, Joshua Gross, have announced their engagement.

"I'm engaged," Monk, 41, shared on Instagram.

"I honestly can’t thank you enough for all the love and support. I know I have the coolest people following me and you’ve always had my back and I feel so cared about. You’re absolute bloody legends," she continued.

"I’m not very good at being mushy. I’m trying to say I absolutely adore you. Joshua and I are so happy."

Gross also shared the news on his own Instagram page, writing: "Luckiest guy in the world."

Monk and Gross, who is a neurosurgical robotics consultant, first met on a plane in 2018.

"I had just finished filming Love Island in Mallorca and was on my way to San Francisco for a random TV gig with Channel Nine when I made a last-minute decision to go back to Australia," she told the Sydney Morning Herald last year.

"I sat next to Josh in business class and we started chatting. About two hours into the flight, I asked him if he was single. He responded yes. I then asked if I could kiss him. I was clearly out of practice and a bit of a nerd so I went to brush my teeth and thought, 'Let’s do this.' We had 16 hours to go."

Speaking to Stellar in 2019, the television presenter shared that she knows Gross is "the one".

"He’s everything I want in a person and more... I don’t think you could invent a better person for me. I’ve gone for something completely opposite to what I’ve ever gone for," she said.

"He’s a man; a grown up. He’s really sweet without being annoying, and he’s calm and makes me feel safe."

Sophie Monk's time on The Bachelorette.

In 2017, the nation had high hopes for the lovable, self-described bogan from the Gold Coast, who we first met as part of the girl group Bardot on Popstars way back in 2000.

The 40-year-old’s season gave us so many golden moments, from the great 'pissing in the pot plant' debacle to seeing runner-up Jarrod Woodgate struggle to walk through sand after being told he didn’t have Monk’s heart.

But when Monk and her series winner Stu Laundy announced their breakup in January 2018, less than four months after The Bachelorette finale aired, we couldn’t help but feel disappointed after being so invested in her reality TV dating journey.

But despite no long-lasting relationship coming from the show, Monk told The Sydney Morning Herald that she has "no regrets" about going on the reality TV show.

"I used to be a bit of a walkover and a people pleaser. The pace of The Bachelorette taught me to be more confident and honest with myself. It also led to lots of other work, like hosting Love Island Australia," Monk told the publication.

Sophie Monk's past relationships.

Sophie Monk has been engaged twice, first to Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden, then to businessman Jesse Esberg. Monk has also been previously linked to actors Jason Statham, Kevin Connolly and Sam Worthington, TV host Ryan Seacrest and plastic surgeon John Diaz.

In an interview with TV Week, however, the 41-year-old shared that her relationship with Gross was nothing like her previous ones.

"I wasn't comfortable with myself and would choose people who weren't right for me," she said.

"When you don't feel good about yourself, you attract the wrong thing or you look for somebody to fulfil you. But you need to meet someone who's a bonus to you, not someone to fix you. That took me ages [to realise]."

