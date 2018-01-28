There's a controversial rumour about why Sophie and Stu broke up.

Just days after Sophie Monk confirmed her split from Stu Laundy, rumours of what ended the couple’s six-month relationship have started to swirl.

In pre-show promotion for The Bachelorette, Sophie described her ideal date as a night in with trackies, telly, and wine. But some say Sophie’s love of partying “became a bit too much for Stu”.

Despite Sophie’s public declaration of love for nights in, a ‘friend’ of Stu’s told News Corp Australia he couldn’t convince Soph to spend “the odd night on the couch”.

“Sophie loves to party… loves to have a drink and a cigarette and has made no secret of that.”

But let’s not forget, it was Stu Laundy himself who has been labelled as an “arrogant party boy”.

Sophie’s manager Titus Day shot down rumours surrounding the breakup adding, “there is no one I’ve met who parties less than Sophie…that is common knowledge.”

Listen: Sophie Monk explains why dating on The Bachelorette was so much easier than dating in real life.



So, is Sophie the big partyer? Or is Stu still living up to his ‘party boy’ name? Does Stu really want to stay in and binge watch TV? WHOSE FAULT IS THIS PLS.

Our guess is about as good as the tabloids, it appears.

The singer, actress, and model posted a statement to Instagram on Thursday to confirm the split, saying she felt she owed the Australian public an explanation.

“I went into this experience looking to settle down and start a family. I gave it the best shot I could and my intentions were everything I said I was looking for, but unfortunately it just didn’t work out.”

She said that she remains friends with 44-year-old father-of-four Stu, but they are “very different people”.

You can read the rest of Sophie’s post below.