On Monday night, we saw the most controversial parenting choices play out on TV.

Parental Guidance aims to “shine a light on parenting in Australia and start a conversation about parenting”.

And if we are going off Monday night's episode alone, the show has certainly achieved this.

There was quite an emotional debate over a particularly controversial parenting choice.

Case in point: is it ever okay to smack your child?

“A smack quickly communicates there are boundaries, there are consequences, [and] you can’t just do whatever you want,” one parent said last night on the show.

And the reactions and discomfort from the panel of parents were visceral.

Watch: is it okay to smack your kids? Post continues below.

As the debate rages on, let’s take a look at the conversation that took place and the potential impacts smacking can have on a person long term.

What is Parental Guidance?

Parental Guidance follows 10 sets of parents with 10 vastly different parenting styles. Throughout the series, the parents will go up against each other to compete in various ‘extreme parenting’ challenges.

Some of the parenting styles include strict, French-Nuevo, routine, nature, attachment and free-range.

“Quite often when children do get smacked, what they’re learning is when you’re annoyed with someone or when you’re angry at somebody the [solution] is to lash out,” Dr Vivienne Lewis said to Mamamia’s daily news podcast, The Quicky.



Listen to Mamamia's The Quicky. On this episode we discuss, why are children the only people it's still legal to hit? Post continues after audio.





Dr Lewis, a clinical psychologist at the University of Canberra, noted: “sometimes you see that children will smack other children when they’re not happy with their behaviour, because they’ve learnt that that’s what Mum and Dad do when they don’t like things.”

There are also lots of negative outcomes associated with corporal punishment on children (not abuse) such as antisocial behaviour, aggression, mental health problems and negative parent-child relationships. Not ideal at all.

“We don’t need to hurt kids to teach them lessons. We need to help kids to learn to be better. That’s the essence of great discipline,” says Parental Guidance co-host Dr. Coulson.

What does Australia think about smacking children?

Historically speaking, the act of smacking a child has been considered relatively harmless from a sociological perspective.

Yet the statistics on smacking’s impact speaks for itself.

Research shows children who are smacked are more likely to be involved in partner violence in adulthood.

One 2021 study also found smacking has a similar effect on a child’s brain to that of abuse, with the stress and fear it provokes causing neuro response changes.

As for perceptions on smacking in other countries, it looks like Australia is being left behind.

Image: End Corporal Punishment. Across the globe, 63 countries have a full prohibition of all corporal punishment of children. Examples include Korea, Columbia, Japan, France, Ireland, South Sudan, Argentina, Spain, New Zealand, Netherlands, Norway and Germany, just to name a few. But Australia is not one of them.

It remains lawful here to smack a child, under certain conditions. But perhaps this is the sign Australia needs to reconsider these laws. Time will tell.

Feature Image: Channel Nine.