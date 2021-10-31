"A groundbreaking experiment." Everything we know about new reality show Parental Guidance.

When it comes to modern-day parenting, is anyone really nailing it?

Well, this is the question Channel Nine want us to answer with their new reality TV series Parental Guidance.

Here's what we know about the new show.

What is Parental Guidance about?

Parental Guidance follows 10 sets of parents with 10 vastly different parenting styles.

Throughout the series, the parents will go up against each other to compete in various 'extreme parenting' challenges.

As per the trailer, the group will watch pre-recorded clips of each set of parents taking turns at completing challenges with their kids.

The cast for the series has been split into two groups, with five sets of parents attempting the challenges, while the other five sets of parents act as a jury.

With vastly different parenting styles and opinions, the series is expected to drum up a lot of debate.

Who are the hosts?

Parental Guidance is hosted by Today show host and mother-of-two Ally Langdon and parenting expert and father-of-six Dr. Justin Coulson.

Throughout the series, Dr. Coulson will share his professional advice with the parents. As the founder of Happy Families and author of six books about raising children, Dr. Coulson has plenty of helpful tips to share.

Hosts Dr. Justin Coulson and Ally Langdon. Image: Channel Nine.